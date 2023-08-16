Found: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

For fans looking for a new show this fall while awaiting the release of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25, Found could be a match made in TV heaven. Found was originally planned for a launch later in the season but is now joining the NBC fall TV lineup.

"Found, from Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, is a stellar addition to our drama lineup," Susan Rovner, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "We can’t wait to share this terrific new series with our audience."

Here's everything we know about Found.

Found premieres on Tuesday, October 3, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.

As of this writing we don't have a launch date for UK viewers but as soon as that information is available, we'll have that information for you right here.

Found plot

Here's the official synopsis of Found from NBC: "In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own."

Found cast

Found features Shanola Hampton (Shameless) as Gabi Mosely, who was once missing herself.

Rounding out the stellar cast are Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Franklin & Bash, NYPD Blue) as Sir, Kelli Williams (Lie to Me, The Practice) as Margaret, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Mark Trent, Gabrielle Walsh (9-1-1) as Lacey, Arlen Escarpeta (The Oath, The Magicians) as Zeke and Karan Oberoi (Roswell, New Mexico) as Dhan.

Found trailer

There's no trailer for Found just yet, but we expect to see one soon. Once it drops we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Found

Found will air on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.