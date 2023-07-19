Chicago PD, Law & Order: SVU out, Magnum PI in for NBC fall TV schedule

Thanks to some very serendipitous planning, NBC will have some new scripted programming this fall along with a mix of realty competitions, repeats of fan favorite shows and veteran staple Dateline NBC. With these changes, the NBC fall TV schedule has a little bit of everything this season.

However, the ongoing impact of the writers and actors' strikes in Hollywood will push many fan favorite shows from the NBC fall lineup where they would have originally premiered. That includes the One Chicago trio of shows (Chicago PD, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med), the Law & Order franchise, Night Court season 2 and more, all of which have been delayed.

But the network is going to have a number of shows that'll be new, both in the reality and scripted spaces.

As America's Got Talent season 18 winds down, ending with its season finale on Wednesday, September 27, The Voice season 23 will be there to take the reality competition reins.

NBC gave and early renewal to the Quantum Leap reboot, so there will be new episodes of Quantum Leap season 2 available for fans in the fall. And with Magnum P.I. season 5 being split into two 10-episode halves, fans will be able to watch the second half of the show's final season.

As the three One Chicago shows and the Law & Order spinoffs will be pushed to a later premiere date, but both sets of Dick Wolf series will have a presence in the NBC fall lineup. Wednesdays will have an hour dedicated to repeats from previous seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. while Thursdays will have an hour devoted to repeats of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

There are also two news series that are going to debut on NBC this fall. The Irrational had wrapped filming prior to the writers and actors strike, so it's ready to move into a new home following The Voice on Mondays. Law & Order's Jesse L. Martin stars in this new crime show that take a deep dive into human decision making and how our decisions can be impacted by preconceived notions.

Then there is Found, which is a new drama starring Mark Paul Gosselaar and Shanola Hampton, ready to air starting October 3.

NBC rounds out its fall offerings with season 3 of Canadian import Transplant.

Here's the current NBC fall TV schedule:

Monday, September 25

8-10 pm ET/PT: The Voice

10-11 pm ET/PT: The Irrational

Tuesday, September 26

8-9 pm ET/PT: The Voice

9-11 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, September 27

8-9 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent

9-11 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent season finale

Thursday, September 28

8-10 pm ET/PT: People's Choice Country Awards

10-11 pm ET/PT: The Irrational (repeat)

Friday, September 29

9-11 pm ET/PT: Dateline NBC

Tuesday, October 3

8-10 pm ET/PT: The Voice

10-11 pm ET/PT: Found

Wednesday, October 4

8-9 pm ET/PT: Chicago dramas (repeats)

9-10 pm ET/PT: Quantum Leap (new episodes)

10-11 pm ET/PT: Magnum, P.I. (new episodes)

Thursday, October 5

8-9 pm ET/PT: Law & Order dramas (repeats)

9-10 pm ET/PT: Transplant

10-11 pm ET/PT: Dateline NBC

Friday, November 3

8-9 pm ET/PT: The Wall