America's Got Talent season 18: release date, judges and everything we know

TV's biggest talent show returns in summer 2023, as NBC's America’s Got Talent season 18 brings a new batch of contestants showcasing their amazing skills

America's Got Talent has become a flagship series for NBC, with a couple of spinoffs stemming from the competition series: America's Got Talent: Extreme and America's Got Talent: All-Stars. But this one is going to be the AGT that fans have come to know and love, with talented performers from all across North America hoping to join the previous 17 AGT winners and claim the $1 million prize.

Here is everything that you need to know about America's Got Talent season 18.

NBC premieres America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 30, with a premiere starting at 8 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air weekly and run for two hours from May 30 to August 15 covering the audition process. Then, starting August 22, NBC will air six weeks of two-hour live shows on Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT and the one-hour result shows on Wednesdays starting at 8 pm ET/PT.

America's Got Talent season 18 judges

The quartet of judges for America's Got Talent remains the same as it has since season 15, with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara deciding who will advance each week.

Cowell is best known from his time as a judge on American Idol, though he has also been a judge and producer on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, as well as the America's Got Talent spinoffs.

Heidi Klum is a model and producer of TV shows like Project Runway, Queen of Drags and Making the Cut.

Howie Mandel is a comedian and actor. Prior to AGT, he was the host of the US version of the game show Deal or No Deal.

Sofia Vergara is an actress who is best known for her long-run on Modern Family, as well as Chef, Hot Pursuit and Machete.

Majority approval from the judges is needed for acts to advance. However, each judge has a Golden Buzzer that they can use throughout the audition process. Using the Golden Buzzer immediately moves that performer onto the live shows, regardless of the judges other opinions.

America's Got Talent season 18 host

Terry Crews returns as the host of America's Got Talent for season 18. Crews is an actor who has previously starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Longest Yard and Idiocracy. He has been with AGT since season 14. Like the judges, Crews also has the ability to use a Golden Buzzer.

America's Got Talent season 18 contestants

We do not have any information on the America's Got Talent season 18 contestants, as we'll be meeting them throughout the audition process.

We will be keeping track of who advances to the next rounds right here.

America's Got Talent season 18 trailer

Though NBC has aired promos for America's Got Talent season 18 on TV, those have not made their way to the internet as of May 8. If and when they do, we’ll add them here.

How to watch America's Got Talent

Airing on NBC, America's Got Talent is available to watch for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna. A number of live TV streaming services also carry NBC, so you can tune in with a subscription to FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Or you can stream the show on Peacock.

America's Got Talent winners

Here are the list of all past winners of America's Got Talent (the main show, not its spinoffs):

America's Got Talent season 1: Bianca Ryan

America's Got Talent season 2: Terry Fator

America's Got Talent season 3: Neal E. Boyd

America's Got Talent season 4: Kevin Skinner

America's Got Talent season 5: Michael Grimm

America's Got Talent season 6: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

America's Got Talent season 7: Olate Dogs

America's Got Talent season 8: Kenichi Ebina

America's Got Talent season 9: Mat Franco

America's Got Talent season 10: Paul Zerdin

America's Got Talent season 11: Grace VanderWaal

America's Got Talent season 12: Darci Lynne

America's Got Talent season 13: Shin Lim

America's Got Talent season 14: Kodi Lee

America's Got Talent season 15: Brandon Leake

America's Got Talent season 16: Dustin Tavella

America's Got Talent season 17: Mayyas