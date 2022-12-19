America's Got Talent All-Stars — release date, contestants, trailer and everything we know
AGT: All-Stars features a whopping 60 acts from throughout the America's Got Talent universe.
The America's Got Talent universe is expanding, folks. A new spinoff series, America's Got Talent: All-Stars is ready to freshen your memory of past winners, finalists and other fan favorites as former acts from all across the franchise go head-to-head for the ultimate AGT title.
AGT: All-Stars isn't the first time fans have gotten a spinoff from America's Got Talent proper: there was, most recently, America's Got Talent Extreme, which showcased physical stunts and aired in February 2022, and America's Got Talent: The Champions, which featured returning winners and ran for two seasons from January 2019 to February 2020. The latter series had similarities to AGT: All-Stars, but the format has been freshened up for the new show. (More on that in a bit.)
Here is everything we know about AGT: All-Stars, from the celebrity judges to the returning contestants.
America's Got Talent: All Stars release date
America's Got Talent: All-Stars premieres on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET/PT. New episodes air every Monday for six weeks, through Monday, February 6.
America's Got Talent: All-Stars format
The format of America's Got Talent: All-Stars differentiates the spinoff from the main series.
"Each week 10 Acts — including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more — will perform for the Judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the Finals," reads the official series synopsis of AGT: All-Stars.
"The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional Act per episode to move onto the Finals. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale."
America's Got Talent: All-Stars judges
America's Got Talent's usual suspects return for AGT: All-Stars judging duties: music mogul Simon Cowell — who is also an executive producer on the series —supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel.
Actress Sofia Vergara, who is on the judging panel with the aforementioned trio during regular America's Got Talent series, is not returning to judge the spinoff.
America's Got Talent: All-Stars host
America's Got Talent host, American actor and former footballer Terry Crews, serves as host for AGT: All-Stars.
America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestants
Sixty standout acts across various titles in the America's Got Talent universe, including international Got Talent franchises, return for AGT: All-Stars for another shot at the million-dollar cash prize, a headlining slot at the America's Got Talent live show in Las Vegas and the ultimate All-Star title.
Along with international performers from previous Got Talent seasons, AGT: All-Stars features four past winners of America's Got Talent, including ventriloquist Terry Fator (Season 2), singer Kodi Lee (Season 14), spoken word artist Brandon Leake (Season 15) and magician Dustin Tavella (Season 16).
See the full list of AGT: All-Stars contestants below:
- Aidan Bryant (aerialist) — America's Got Talent season 16
- Aidan McCann (magician) — Britain's Got Talent 2020
- Alan Silva (aerialist) — America's Got Talent season 15
- Ana-Maria Mărgean (ventriloquist) — Romania's Got Talent 2021 (winner)
- Aneeshwar Kunchala (poet) — Britain's Got Talent 2022
- Archie Williams (singer) — America's Got Talent season 15
- Avery Dixon (musician) — America's Got Talent season 17
- Axel Blake (comedian) — Britain's Got Talent 2022 (winner)
- Bello Sisters (hand balancing) — America's Got Talent season 15
- Berywam (a capella group) — America's Got Talent season 14
- Bir Khalsa (extreme variety) — America's Got Talent season 14
- Brandon Leake (poet) — America's Got Talent season 15 (winner)
- Brett Loudermilk (extreme variety) — America's Got Talent season 15
- Caly Bevier (singer) — America's Got Talent season 11
- Captain Ruin (extreme variety) — Australia's Got Talent 2019
- Cristina Rae (singer) — America's Got Talent season 15
- Dance Town Family (dance) — America's Got Talent season 15
- Daneliya Tulsehova (singer) — America's Got Talent season 15
- Darius Mabda (dance) — Romania's Got Talent 2022 (winner)
- Detroit Youth Choir (choir) — America's Got Talent season 14
- Divyansh & Manuraj (music act) — India's Got Talent 2022 (winner)
- Dustin Tavella (magician) — America's Got Talent season 16 (winner)
- Dustin's Dojo (variety) — America's Got Talent season 9
- Emil & Dariel (music act) — America's Got Talent season 9
- Eric Chien (magician) — Asia's Got Talent 2019 (winner)/America's Got Talent season 14
- Flau'jae (rapper) — America's Got Talent season 13
- Human Fountains (variety) — America's Got Talent season 13
- Jackie Fabulous (comedian) — America's Got Talent season 14
- Jamie Leahey (ventriloquist) — Britain's Got Talent 2022
- Jasper Cherry (magician) — Britain's Got Talent 2021
- Jeanick Fournier (singer) — Canada's Got Talent 2022 (winner)
- Jimmie Herrod (singer) — America's Got Talent season 16
- Josh Blue (comedian) — America's Got Talent season 16
- Keiichi Iwasaki (magician) — Britain's Got Talent 2022
- Keren Montero (singer) — Dominicana's Got Talent 2021 (winner)
- Kodi Lee (singer) — America's Got Talent season 14 (winner)
- Light Balance Kids (dance) — America's Got Talent season 14
- Lioz (magician) — Australia's Got Talent 2020/America's Got Talent season 10
- Lukas & Falco (animal act) — Das Supertalent (winner)
- Malevo (dance) — America's Got Talent season 11
- Mandy Harvey (singer) — America's Got Talent season 12
- Mervant Vera (magician) — America's Got Talent season 17
- Mike E Winfield (comedian) — America's Got Talent season 17
- Mini Droids (dance) — Belgium's Got Talent 2021 (winner)
- Ndlovu Youth Choir (choir) — America's Got Talent season 14
- Peter Antonious (mentalist) — America's Got Talent season 16
- Peter Rosalita (singer) — America's Got Talent season 16
- Power Duo (aerialists) — Philippine's Got Talent 2016 (winner)
- Robert Finley (singer) — America's Got Talent season 14
- Sacred Riana (magician) — Asia's Got Talent (winner)/America's Got Talent season 13
- Sara James (singer) — America's Got Talent season 17
- Sethward (variety) — America's Got Talent seasons 15-17
- Terry Fator (ventriloquist) — America's Got Talent season 2
- Tom Ball (singer) — Britain's Got Talent 2022
- Tone the Chief (singer) — America's Got Talent season 8
- Vitoria Bueno (ballerina) — Das Supertalent 2021
- Vivianna Rossi (aerialist) — America's Got Talent season 17
- Voices of Hope Children's Choir (choir) — America's Got Talent season 13
- World Taekwondo (variety) — America's Got Talent season 16
- Yumbo Dump (variety) — Asia's Got Talent/America's Got Talent season 13
How to watch America's Got Talent: All-Stars
AGT: All-Stars will air every Monday on NBC and will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.
You will need a Peacock subscription to stream America's Got Talent: All-Stars on the platform. The current subscription options include an ad-supported Premium plan for $4.99 per month or Premium Plus, a commercial-free viewing experience, for $9.99 per month.
America's Got Talent: All-Stars trailer
Simon Cowell posted a trailer for the new spinoff series on his Instagram on December 2.
"We invited the best from all over the world who either won the show or nearly won the show," Cowell announces in the dramatic teaser. "It's the best of the best versus the best."
