America's Got Talent All-Stars — release date, contestants, trailer and everything we know

The America's Got Talent universe is expanding, folks. A new spinoff series, America's Got Talent: All-Stars is ready to freshen your memory of past winners, finalists and other fan favorites as former acts from all across the franchise go head-to-head for the ultimate AGT title.

AGT: All-Stars isn't the first time fans have gotten a spinoff from America's Got Talent proper: there was, most recently, America's Got Talent Extreme, which showcased physical stunts and aired in February 2022, and America's Got Talent: The Champions, which featured returning winners and ran for two seasons from January 2019 to February 2020. The latter series had similarities to AGT: All-Stars, but the format has been freshened up for the new show. (More on that in a bit.)

Here is everything we know about AGT: All-Stars, from the celebrity judges to the returning contestants.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars premieres on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET/PT. New episodes air every Monday for six weeks, through Monday, February 6.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars format

The format of America's Got Talent: All-Stars differentiates the spinoff from the main series.

"Each week 10 Acts — including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more — will perform for the Judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the Finals," reads the official series synopsis of AGT: All-Stars.

"The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional Act per episode to move onto the Finals. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale."

America's Got Talent: All-Stars judges

America's Got Talent's usual suspects return for AGT: All-Stars judging duties: music mogul Simon Cowell — who is also an executive producer on the series —supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel.

Actress Sofia Vergara, who is on the judging panel with the aforementioned trio during regular America's Got Talent series, is not returning to judge the spinoff.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars host

America's Got Talent host, American actor and former footballer Terry Crews, serves as host for AGT: All-Stars.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars contestants

Sixty standout acts across various titles in the America's Got Talent universe, including international Got Talent franchises, return for AGT: All-Stars for another shot at the million-dollar cash prize, a headlining slot at the America's Got Talent live show in Las Vegas and the ultimate All-Star title.

Along with international performers from previous Got Talent seasons, AGT: All-Stars features four past winners of America's Got Talent, including ventriloquist Terry Fator (Season 2), singer Kodi Lee (Season 14), spoken word artist Brandon Leake (Season 15) and magician Dustin Tavella (Season 16).

See the full list of AGT: All-Stars contestants below:

Aidan Bryant (aerialist) — America's Got Talent season 16

Aidan McCann (magician) — Britain's Got Talent 2020

Alan Silva (aerialist) — America's Got Talent season 15

Ana-Maria Mărgean (ventriloquist) — Romania's Got Talent 2021 (winner)

Aneeshwar Kunchala (poet) — Britain's Got Talent 2022

Archie Williams (singer) — America's Got Talent season 15

Avery Dixon (musician) — America's Got Talent season 17

Axel Blake (comedian) — Britain's Got Talent 2022 (winner)

Bello Sisters (hand balancing) — America's Got Talent season 15

Berywam (a capella group) — America's Got Talent season 14

Bir Khalsa (extreme variety) — America's Got Talent season 14

Brandon Leake (poet) — America's Got Talent season 15 (winner)

Brett Loudermilk (extreme variety) — America's Got Talent season 15

Caly Bevier (singer) — America's Got Talent season 11

Captain Ruin (extreme variety) — Australia's Got Talent 2019

Cristina Rae (singer) — America's Got Talent season 15

Dance Town Family (dance) — America's Got Talent season 15

Daneliya Tulsehova (singer) — America's Got Talent season 15

Darius Mabda (dance) — Romania's Got Talent 2022 (winner)

Detroit Youth Choir (choir) — America's Got Talent season 14

Divyansh & Manuraj (music act) — India's Got Talent 2022 (winner)

Dustin Tavella (magician) — America's Got Talent season 16 (winner)

Dustin's Dojo (variety) — America's Got Talent season 9

Emil & Dariel (music act) — America's Got Talent season 9

Eric Chien (magician) — Asia's Got Talent 2019 (winner)/America's Got Talent season 14

Flau'jae (rapper) — America's Got Talent season 13

Human Fountains (variety) — America's Got Talent season 13

Jackie Fabulous (comedian) — America's Got Talent season 14

Jamie Leahey (ventriloquist) — Britain's Got Talent 2022

Jasper Cherry (magician) — Britain's Got Talent 2021

Jeanick Fournier (singer) — Canada's Got Talent 2022 (winner)

Jimmie Herrod (singer) — America's Got Talent season 16

Josh Blue (comedian) — America's Got Talent season 16

Keiichi Iwasaki (magician) — Britain's Got Talent 2022

Keren Montero (singer) — Dominicana's Got Talent 2021 (winner)

Kodi Lee (singer) — America's Got Talent season 14 (winner)

Light Balance Kids (dance) — America's Got Talent season 14

Lioz (magician) — Australia's Got Talent 2020/America's Got Talent season 10

Lukas & Falco (animal act) — Das Supertalent (winner)

Malevo (dance) — America's Got Talent season 11

Mandy Harvey (singer) — America's Got Talent season 12

Mervant Vera (magician) — America's Got Talent season 17

Mike E Winfield (comedian) — America's Got Talent season 17

Mini Droids (dance) — Belgium's Got Talent 2021 (winner)

Ndlovu Youth Choir (choir) — America's Got Talent season 14

Peter Antonious (mentalist) — America's Got Talent season 16

Peter Rosalita (singer) — America's Got Talent season 16

Power Duo (aerialists) — Philippine's Got Talent 2016 (winner)

Robert Finley (singer) — America's Got Talent season 14

Sacred Riana (magician) — Asia's Got Talent (winner)/America's Got Talent season 13

Sara James (singer) — America's Got Talent season 17

Sethward (variety) — America's Got Talent seasons 15-17

Terry Fator (ventriloquist) — America's Got Talent season 2

Tom Ball (singer) — Britain's Got Talent 2022

Tone the Chief (singer) — America's Got Talent season 8

Vitoria Bueno (ballerina) — Das Supertalent 2021

Vivianna Rossi (aerialist) — America's Got Talent season 17

Voices of Hope Children's Choir (choir) — America's Got Talent season 13

World Taekwondo (variety) — America's Got Talent season 16

Yumbo Dump (variety) — Asia's Got Talent/America's Got Talent season 13

How to watch America's Got Talent: All-Stars

AGT: All-Stars will air every Monday on NBC and will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

You will need a Peacock subscription to stream America's Got Talent: All-Stars on the platform. The current subscription options include an ad-supported Premium plan for $4.99 per month or Premium Plus, a commercial-free viewing experience, for $9.99 per month.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars trailer

Simon Cowell posted a trailer for the new spinoff series on his Instagram on December 2.

"We invited the best from all over the world who either won the show or nearly won the show," Cowell announces in the dramatic teaser. "It's the best of the best versus the best."