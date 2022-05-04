America’s Got Talent season 17: release date, judges and everything we know about the competition series

Get ready to be blown away once again by the incredible talents of the contestants set to appear on America’s Got Talent season 17. The nationally televised competition show returns for a brand new season this summer, with plenty of new performers ready to wow both the audiences and judges.

In a TV landscape that has plenty of reality competition shows — The Masked Singer, American Idol and even the AGT spinoff America’s Got Talent Extreme — America’s Got Talent remains one of the gold standards for fans of the format.

Here is everything you need to know about America’s Got Talent season 17.

America’s Got Talent season 17 premieres on Tuesday, May 31, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The start of the season, as per usual, is going to be the pre-recorded auditions, where viewers get to meet the new acts and see how the judges react to them. AGT’s six weeks of live shows are set to begin on Tuesday, August 9, with a results show then airing on Wednesdays.

When new episodes start, if you miss them live they will be available the next day on Peacock, though only for Peacock Premium subscribers.

Who are the America’s Got Talent judges, host?

America’s Got Talent is running it back with its judges of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. This will be the third straight season that this quartet have served as the judges for America’s Got Talent, though Cowell, Klum and Mandel have been with the show longer (as far back as season 5 for Mandel).

Meanwhile, hosting duties once again belong to Terry Crews. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris star is in his fourth season serving as the host for America’s Got Talent.

Is there an America’s Got Talent season 17 trailer?

Unfortunately, no, we’re still waiting on the first look for America’s Got Talent season 17. With the May 31 premiere approaching, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the promo debut during one of NBC’s primetime shows in the near future.

When the AGT season 17 trailer arrives we will be sure to have it here for you.

How to watch America’s Got Talent season 17

America’s Got Talent has always aired on NBC, which thankfully makes it pretty easy for most people to watch. As one of the four major US networks, NBC is included as part of all traditional pay-TV subscription packages as well as being available to receive via TV antennas. The network is also carried by live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can still watch the latest episodes of America’s Got Talent, you’ll just have to be signed up for Peacock Premium and wait until the day after to stream it.

America’s Got Talent winners

Here is the full list of winners throughout America’s Got Talent’s history: