Bachelor in Paradise season 9: release date, cast and everything we know about the Bachelor Nation favorite

Bachelor Nation is heating up as Bachelor in Paradise season 9 promises lots of sun, sand and... sunscreen (What did you think we were going to say?) With contestants fresh off of The Bachelor season 27 and The Bachelorette season 20, the new season will no doubt make a big splash.

Here's everything we know about Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premieres Thursday, September 28, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

Formerly a Monday night staple, Bachelor in Paradise is swimming over to Thursday nights and will follow the newest show in Bachelor Nation, The Golden Bachelor, which airs at 8 pm ET/PT.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 from ABC:

"Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 cast

Joining in the fun this season are former Bachelorettes Charity Lawson, Hannah Brown and Katie Thurston, who will all make guest appearances throughout the season. Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia will actually be joining the cast this time around.

Take a look at who's heading to paradise below:

Brayden Bowers, The Bachelorette season 20

Aaron Bryant, The Bachelorette season 20

Peter Cappio, The Bachelorette season 20

Sean McLaughlin, The Bachelorette season 20

Aaron Schwartzman, The Bachelorette season 20

Greer Blitzer, The Bachelor season 27

Jess Girod, The Bachelor season 27

Eliza Isichei, The Bachelor season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8

Kat Izzo, The Bachelor season 27

Sam Jeffries, The Bachelor season 26

Olivia Lewis, The Bachelor season 27

Mercedes Northup, The Bachelor season 27

Kylee Russell, The Bachelor season 27

Will Urena, The Bachelorette season 18

Brooklyn Willie, The Bachelor season 27

Cat Wong, The Bachelor season 27

Rachel Recchia, The Bachelor season 26 and The Bachelorette season 19

Image 1 of 3 Olivia Lewis in Bachelor in Paradise season 9 (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin) Sean McLaughlin in Bachelor in Paradise season 9 (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin) Mercedes Northup in Bachelor in Paradise season 9 (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 trailer

There's no trailer for Bachelor in Paradise season 9, but you can get a taste of what's to come with a cast announcement video below:

Your official #BachelorInParadise cast announcement is going to make waves! 🌊 Catch these day 1 arrivals on the beach Thursday, Sept 28 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/3xH8koumNeAugust 25, 2023 See more

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 9

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 airs on ABC, which is included in standard cable TV packages. If you've cut the cord, you can watch ABC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or Fubo.

New episodes air the following day on Hulu, so if you don’t have Hulu yet consider subscribing to the service so that you can keep up with all of the Bachelor in Paradise action. You can subscribe to Hulu as a standalone service or you can purchase it as part of the Disney Plus Bundle.