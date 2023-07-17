The Golden Bachelor: everything we know about the spinoff

For a combined 47 seasons, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been helping people find love. While many of the relationships haven't lasted, fans keep tuning in to see what happens as an eligible man or woman meets two dozen potential matches. Now, The Golden Bachelor takes that idea and applies it to an older crowd.

The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff in the Bachelor Nation franchise that features an older Bachelor. Gerry Turner is a grandfather, he's retired and he's looking for someone to spend the golden years with.

Here's what we know about The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor Nation airs on Mondays this fall at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. We don't have the actual release date yet, but we'll have it for you here once it becomes available.

There's no UK release date yet, but when one is available we'll add it here.

The Golden Bachelor plot

Here's the official synopsis of The Golden Bachelor from ABC: "After more than 20 years of fostering love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series hosted by Jesse Palmer, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Who is The Golden Bachelor?

Gerry Turner in The Golden Bachelor (Image credit: ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

ABC provided this biography of the new Golden Bachelor, 71-year-old Gerry Turner: "A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry (pronounced 'Gary') Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

"Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

"Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years."

The Golden Bachelor trailer

There's no trailer for The Golden Bachelor just yet, but one is expected to drop soon. As soon as it's available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor will air on ABC, with new episodes available on Hulu the following day. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.