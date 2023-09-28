Meet The Golden Bachelor cast: who's who in The Bachelor spinoff
Meet the 22 women appearing in The Golden Bachelor.
The newest spinoff in Bachelor Nation is The Golden Bachelor featuring Gerry Turner's quest for love. This time around, all of the contestants are in their golden years and they're ready to embark on a memorable journey.
Turner, 72, is a retired restaurateur, father and grandfather. He lives in his "dream house" on a lake in Indiana. Turner's wife of 43 years passed away in 2017 after a sudden illness. Now, six years later, Turner is looking for love again with the support of his family.
While it's a new spinoff, you might see a familiar face among the women. Contestant Patty is the proud Mom of former Bachelor Matt James.
Let's meet the 22 women who are hoping to make a connection with Gerry on The Golden Bachelor.
Anna
From: Summit, N.J.
Job: Retired nutritionist
Age: 61
● Anna spends her Sundays at the local farmer's market.
● When Anna dives with sharks, she goes cageless.
● Anna loves anything dark chocolate, especially lava cakes.
April
From: Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Job: Therapist
Age: 65
● April has a discreetly hidden tattoo of her nickname, "Presh."
● April dreams of writing a bestselling book.
● Finding pennies out and about brings April so much joy.
Christina
From: Sierra Madre, Calif.
Job: Retired purchasing manager
Age: 73
● Christina's first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964.
● Christina loves a good dude ranch.
● Christina prefers to drive stick shift.
Edith
From: Downey, Calif.
Job: Retired realtor
Age: 60
● Edith is building an ADU in her backyard, and she is the project manager.
● Edith doesn't do cold. Ever.
● Edith makes beautiful hand-painted birthday cards.
Ellen
From: Delray Beach, Fla.
Job: Retired teacher
Age: 71
● Ellen dreams of going to Africa on safari.
● Ellen loves dancing despite her two left feet.
● Ellen idolizes Michelle Obama.
Faith
From: Benton City, Wash.
Job: High school teacher
Age: 60
● Faith loves riding her horse, Liberty, through the mountains.
● Faith would love to be in a band.
● Faith hates technology that doesn't consistently work.
Jeanie
From: Estill Springs, Tenn.
Job: Retired project manager
Age: 65
● Jeanie is a certified scuba diver.
● Jeanie's favorite color is neon.
● Going to the Super Bowl is at the top of Jeanie's bucket list.
Joan
From: Rockland, Md.
Job: Private school administrator
Age: 60
● Joan loves dancing after a couple glasses of wine.
● Joan enjoys historical museums.
● Joan's favorite food is a big, juicy burger.
Kathy
From: Austin, Texas
Job: Retired educational consultant
Age: 70
● Kathy has been to three continents and hopes to go to all seven.
● Kathy has two adorable geriatric cats.
● Kathy is obsessed with Christmas.
Leslie
From: Minneapolis, Minn.
Job: Fitness instructor
Age: 64
● Leslie absolutely hates mice.
● Leslie is a former aerobics champion.
● Lady Gaga and Post Malone are at the top of Leslie's best concerts ever list.
Maria
From: Teaneck, N.J.
Job: Health and wellness director
Age: 60
● Maria has never gone paintballing but really wants to try.
● Maria's favorite indulgence is a glass of 100-year old Grand Marnier.
● Maria loves Valentine's Day.
Marina
From: Los Angeles
Job: Educator
Age: 60
● Marina has not one, not two, but three master's degrees.
● Marina doesn't stand in lines.
● Marina enjoys reading biographies and medical nonfiction.
Nancy
From: Alexandria, Va.
Job: Retired interior designer
Age: 60
● Nancy loves a good rom-com.
● Nancy is a dancing machine, but only at weddings.
● Nancy is a Bruce Springsteen stan.
Natascha
From: New York City
Job: Pro-Aging coach and midlife speaker
Age: 60
● Natascha enjoys relaxing in Central Park.
● Natascha wants bell bottoms to make a comeback.
● Natascha's favorite thing to do on a date is laugh.
Pamela
From: Aurora, Ill.
Job: Retired salon owner
Age: 75
● Pamela loves a backyard BBQ.
● Pamela can't get enough Judge Judy in her life.
● Pamela loves to cuddle.
Patty
From: Durham, N.C.
Job: Retired real estate professional
Age: 70
● Patty is an avid sailor.
● Patty loves her body glitter and encourages you to do the same.
● Patty can't start her day without a cup of coffee.
Peggy
From: East Haven, Conn.
Job: Dental hygienist
Age: 69
● Peggy has a very cute bichon frisé named Libby.
● Peggy would love to be Jennifer Lopez for a day.
● Peggy is a go-karting enthusiast.
Renee
From: Chicago
Job: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader
Age: 67
● Renee really wants to meet Harry Styles.
● Renee loves taking her grandkids to the zoo.
● Renee doesn't enjoy fishy tasting fish.
Sandra
From: Doraville, Ga.
Job: Retired executive assistant
Age: 75
● Sandra says anything by Luther Vandross puts her in "the mood."
● Sandra is very proud of her high credit score.
● Sandra has 32 favorite NFL teams, AKA she loves all of them.
Susan
From: Aston, Pa.
Job: Wedding officiant
Age: 66
● Susan has a pair of pink go-go boots that she loves.
● Susan dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner.
● Susan loves eating leftovers from the night before.
Sylvia
From: Los Angeles
Job: Public affairs consultant
Age: 64
● Sylvia loves any excuse to put on a costume.
● Sylvia enjoys lifting small weights.
● Sylvia makes a famous pistachio cake
Theresa
From: Shrewsbury, N.J.
Job: Financial services professional
Age: 70
● Theresa loves to sing … alone in her car.
● Theresa taught herself all about the stock market
● Theresa loves 70s rock, both soft and hard.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Sean Marland