Meet The Golden Bachelor cast: who's who in The Bachelor spinoff

Gerry Turner and 22 women starring in The Golden Bachelor

The newest spinoff in Bachelor Nation is The Golden Bachelor featuring Gerry Turner's quest for love. This time around, all of the contestants are in their golden years and they're ready to embark on a memorable journey.

Turner, 72, is a retired restaurateur, father and grandfather. He lives in his "dream house" on a lake in Indiana. Turner's wife of 43 years passed away in 2017 after a sudden illness. Now, six years later, Turner is looking for love again with the support of his family.

While it's a new spinoff, you might see a familiar face among the women. Contestant Patty is the proud Mom of former Bachelor Matt James.

Let's meet the 22 women who are hoping to make a connection with Gerry on The Golden Bachelor.

Anna

From: Summit, N.J.

Job: Retired nutritionist

Age: 61

● Anna spends her Sundays at the local farmer's market.

● When Anna dives with sharks, she goes cageless.

● Anna loves anything dark chocolate, especially lava cakes.

April

From: Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Job: Therapist

Age: 65

● April has a discreetly hidden tattoo of her nickname, "Presh."

● April dreams of writing a bestselling book.

● Finding pennies out and about brings April so much joy.

Christina

From: Sierra Madre, Calif.

Job: Retired purchasing manager

Age: 73

● Christina's first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964.

● Christina loves a good dude ranch.

● Christina prefers to drive stick shift.

Edith

From: Downey, Calif.

Job: Retired realtor

Age: 60

● Edith is building an ADU in her backyard, and she is the project manager.

● Edith doesn't do cold. Ever.

● Edith makes beautiful hand-painted birthday cards.

Ellen

From: Delray Beach, Fla.

Job: Retired teacher

Age: 71

● Ellen dreams of going to Africa on safari.

● Ellen loves dancing despite her two left feet.

● Ellen idolizes Michelle Obama.

Faith

From: Benton City, Wash.

Job: High school teacher

Age: 60

● Faith loves riding her horse, Liberty, through the mountains.

● Faith would love to be in a band.

● Faith hates technology that doesn't consistently work.

Jeanie

From: Estill Springs, Tenn.

Job: Retired project manager

Age: 65

● Jeanie is a certified scuba diver.

● Jeanie's favorite color is neon.

● Going to the Super Bowl is at the top of Jeanie's bucket list.

Joan

From: Rockland, Md.

Job: Private school administrator

Age: 60

● Joan loves dancing after a couple glasses of wine.

● Joan enjoys historical museums.

● Joan's favorite food is a big, juicy burger.

Kathy

From: Austin, Texas

Job: Retired educational consultant

Age: 70

● Kathy has been to three continents and hopes to go to all seven.

● Kathy has two adorable geriatric cats.

● Kathy is obsessed with Christmas.

Leslie

From: Minneapolis, Minn.

Job: Fitness instructor

Age: 64

● Leslie absolutely hates mice.

● Leslie is a former aerobics champion.

● Lady Gaga and Post Malone are at the top of Leslie's best concerts ever list.

Maria

From: Teaneck, N.J.

Job: Health and wellness director

Age: 60

● Maria has never gone paintballing but really wants to try.

● Maria's favorite indulgence is a glass of 100-year old Grand Marnier.

● Maria loves Valentine's Day.

Marina

From: Los Angeles

Job: Educator

Age: 60

● Marina has not one, not two, but three master's degrees.

● Marina doesn't stand in lines.

● Marina enjoys reading biographies and medical nonfiction.

Nancy

From: Alexandria, Va.

Job: Retired interior designer

Age: 60

● Nancy loves a good rom-com.

● Nancy is a dancing machine, but only at weddings.

● Nancy is a Bruce Springsteen stan.

Natascha

From: New York City

Job: Pro-Aging coach and midlife speaker

Age: 60

● Natascha enjoys relaxing in Central Park.

● Natascha wants bell bottoms to make a comeback.

● Natascha's favorite thing to do on a date is laugh.

Pamela

From: Aurora, Ill.

Job: Retired salon owner

Age: 75

● Pamela loves a backyard BBQ.

● Pamela can't get enough Judge Judy in her life.

● Pamela loves to cuddle.

Patty

From: Durham, N.C.

Job: Retired real estate professional

Age: 70

● Patty is an avid sailor.

● Patty loves her body glitter and encourages you to do the same.

● Patty can't start her day without a cup of coffee.

Peggy

From: East Haven, Conn.

Job: Dental hygienist

Age: 69

● Peggy has a very cute bichon frisé named Libby.

● Peggy would love to be Jennifer Lopez for a day.

● Peggy is a go-karting enthusiast.

Renee

From: Chicago

Job: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Age: 67

● Renee really wants to meet Harry Styles.

● Renee loves taking her grandkids to the zoo.

● Renee doesn't enjoy fishy tasting fish.

Sandra

From: Doraville, Ga.

Job: Retired executive assistant

Age: 75

● Sandra says anything by Luther Vandross puts her in "the mood."

● Sandra is very proud of her high credit score.

● Sandra has 32 favorite NFL teams, AKA she loves all of them.

Susan

From: Aston, Pa.

Job: Wedding officiant

Age: 66

● Susan has a pair of pink go-go boots that she loves.

● Susan dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner.

● Susan loves eating leftovers from the night before.

Sylvia

From: Los Angeles

Job: Public affairs consultant

Age: 64

● Sylvia loves any excuse to put on a costume.

● Sylvia enjoys lifting small weights.

● Sylvia makes a famous pistachio cake

Theresa

From: Shrewsbury, N.J.

Job: Financial services professional

Age: 70

● Theresa loves to sing … alone in her car.

● Theresa taught herself all about the stock market

● Theresa loves 70s rock, both soft and hard.