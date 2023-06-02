The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — everything we know about the Norman Reedus spinoff

The Walking Dead is crossing the pond as one of the series' most iconic characters gets a spinoff set in Paris. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the newest spinoff coming to AMC, following in the footsteps of the Maggie and Negan spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Several of the franchise's leading stars are continuing their characters' stories in limited series. Dead City and Daryl Dixon are the precursors to the highly anticipated Rick and Michonne spinoff slated for 2024. All three series pick up at some point in the future now that the flagship series has come to an end. Additionally, all three will push the show's mythology into brand-new territory

With The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon already in production, there's every reason to believe the new series will debut this fall. We're hoping for a back-to-back debut of Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire season 2 in October, which would make for a great fall TV lineup.

We should learn about the Daryl Dixon release date soon; the show should play big at San Diego Comic-Con and that's likely when AMC will reveal the premiere date.

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Image credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cast

Norman Reedus continues his journey as Daryl Dixon in the new spinoff. He started this journey back in 2010 when the original TWD series premiered, but by that point Reedus was already a big star with projects like The Boondock Saints, Blade II and Bad Seed.

Here's a look at the complete cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon so far:

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) as Isabelle

Adam Nagaitis (The Terror) as Quinn

Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron

Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) as Fallou

Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie

Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon plot

Here's the synopsis of Daryl Dixon from AMC: "In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitisand is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival."

(Image credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon trailer

There's no teaser or trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon just yet but we expect to see one coming out of San Diego Comic-Con in July.

For now, enjoy this little behind the scenes look at Daryl Dixon in production.

Did you catch this during #FearTWD last week? pic.twitter.com/m9gfGWLrvUMay 22, 2023 See more

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

AMC is the home for all shows in The Walking Dead Universe and is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you’ll have the ability to view new episodes up to a week early.