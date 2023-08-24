The Gilded Age season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the period drama

After about a year-and-a-half since The Gilded Age season 1 finale, The Gilded Age season 2 is finally set to arrive, joining the fall TV 2023 schedule. The period drama hails from the master of period dramas, Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey.

The Gilded Age was generally well received in its initial season, earning a "Fresh" score (79%) on Rotten Tomatoes and winning an Emmy for the show's production design in recreating late 19th century New York City. The combo of Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon as two of the stars also caught people's attention.

So what's in store with The Gilded Age season 2? Read on for everything that you need to know about the new season.

New episodes of The Gilded Age season 2 premiere on Sunday, October 29, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO in the US, with all episodes available to stream simultaneously on Max in the US.

It hasn't been confirmed, but The Gilded Age season 2 is likely to air once again on Sky Atlantic in the UK. For season 1, episodes premiered in the UK the Monday after showing in the US. If that pattern continues, The Gilded Age season 2 could arrive as early as Monday, October 30, but again, we're waiting to hear official word on that.

We do know that there will be eight episodes in The Gilded Age season 2. With one episode released a week, the show will air on HBO from October 29 to December 17.

The Gilded Age season 2 plot

You can catch up with what happened in The Gilded Age season 1 with our slate of recaps from The Gilded Age episode 1 to The Gilded Age season 1 finale. But for those who are up to date with the series, here is what you can expect in season 2:

"The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season two of The Gilded Age begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe."

The Gilded Age season 2 cast

There's quite the ensemble for The Gilded Age, led by the likes of Carrie Coon (Boston Strangler, Gone Girl) as Bertha Russell, Cynthia Nixon (And Just Like That, Ratched) as Ada Brook, Christine Baranski (The Good Fight, Mamma Mia!) as Agnes Van Rhijn, Audra McDonald (The Good Fight, Respect) as Dorothy Scott, Nathan Lane (Beau Is Afraid, Only Murders in the Building) as Ward McAllister and Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep's daughter in her first big role, as Marian Brook, to name a few.

Here is the complete returning cast for The Gilded Age season 2:

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Morgan Spector (Boston Strangler) as Geroge Russell

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Denée Benton (UnReal) as Peggy Scott

Ben Ahlers (When the Streetlights Go On) as Jack Treacher

Michael Cerveris (Billions) as Watson

Kelley Curran (The Blacklist) as Turner

Taissa Farmiga (The Nun 2) as Gladys Russell

Jack Gilpin (Billions) as Church

Simon Jones (Downton Abbey) as Bannister

Sullivan Jones (Harlem) as T. Thomas Fortune

Celia Keenan-Bolger (The Accidental Wolf) as Mrs. Bruce

Debra Monk (New Amsterdam) as Armstrong

Donna Murphy (Gossip Girl) as Mrs. Astor

Kristine Nielsen (The Good Fight) as Mrs. Bauer

Kelli O'Hara (The Accidental Wolf) as Aurora Fane

Patrick Page (Spirited) as Richard Clay

Harry Richardson (Poldark) as Larry Russell

Taylor Richardson (The Time Traveler's Wife) as Bridget

Blake Ritson (The Crown) as Oscar Van Rhijn

Douglas Sills (Christmas on the Square) as Baudin

Erin Wilhelmi (The Accidental Wolf) as Adelheid Weber

Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister

Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott

John Douglas Thompson (Till) as Arthur Scott

Ashlie Atkinson (And Just Like That) as Mamie Fish

Ward Horton (Tom Swift) as Charles Fane

There are also a number of new cast members to show, including Laura Benanti (No Hard Feelings), Robert Sean Leonard (House), Nicole Brydon Bloom (The Affair), Christopher Denham (Oppenheimer), David Furr (Bull) and Matilda Lawler (Station Eleven). None of their roles have been specified as of yet.

The Gilded Age season 2 trailer

HBO has released a teaser trailer for The Gilded Age season 2, which sees Bertha Russell preparing to go to war against those in high society looking to keep them out of their inner circle. Watch directly below:

How to watch The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age airs on HBO in the US. The premium cable channel is available through most traditional pay-TV providers, but can also be added to the channel lineup of live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The drama is also available to watch at the same time as HBO and on-demand via the Max streaming service. To get that, you need to sign up for a subscription, which costs between $9.99-$15.99 per month.

In the UK, The Gilded Age season 1 is available to watch on Sky's streaming service and Now TV. Though not confirmed, it is expected that Sky Atlantic will once again show The Gilded Age season 2 episodes. To watch on that channel, you need a Sky TV subscription.