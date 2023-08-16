The Nun 2: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

The Nun 2 is the latest in the Conjuring universe.

The Nun 2 is the next installment in the terrifying Conjuring universe, which has entertained horror fans since 2013, focusing on the lives and careers of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Since then, we've seen a multitude of spin-offs including stories about the possessed doll Annabelle, based on a real-life doll owned by the Warrens. Somehow, the real doll is creepier than the one in the movies!

As well as this, we've seen the Nun spin-offs which were based on the Warrens' encounter with a phantom nun while visiting a haunted church in the '70s. The nun had apparently been buried alive in the church walls as punishment for having an affair with a monk, so she was seeking vengeance.

The Warrens' life is, understandably, fascinating for horror fans which is why the Conjuring universe has been so successful. Now, we have a second Nun movie to look forward to this year.

But what should we expect from The Nun 2? Here's everything you need to know.

The Nun 2 will be released in cinemas worldwide on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Right now we don't have any word on streaming releases but we will let you know if that changes.

The Nun 2 plot

The official plot for The Nun 2 is: "1956 - France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

Not much else is known beyond that, but horror fans do love the element of surprise! We will have to wait and see what happens...

The Nun 2 cast

Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in The Nun 2. (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Taissa Farmiga leads the cast as Sister Irene, who fans will recognise from the first Nun movie. Her sister Vera Farmiga played the role of Lorraine Warren in the original Conjuring series.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Aarons is back as the titular Nun, a role she has played since we first saw the creepy character in The Conjuring 2, and Storm Reid has a role as one of the nuns who meets Sister Irene, although we don't know the name of her character yet.

Other confirmed names include Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie, Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie and Anna Popplewell as Marcella.

Who is directing The Nun 2?

Michael Chaves is directing the sequel, taking over from previous The Nun director Corin Hardy.

Chaves is known for his work on The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, so he's no stranger to this creepy universe.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a trailer for the Nun 2 and it's just as spooky as you'd expect. You might want to watch this one with the lights on!