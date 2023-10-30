The Gilded Age season 2 episode 1 recap: let the opera wars begin

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Gilded Age season 2 episode 1, "You Don't Even Like Opera."

Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) conquered New York City society at the end of The Gilded Age's debut season when Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) attended Gladys Russell's (Taissa Farmiga) debutante ball. However, Bertha still can't get access to all Manhattan has on offer, and there is a new battle against old money families.

Meanwhile, in the months that have passed since season 1 concluded, Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) has made a tragic discovery, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) is finding a way to get over heartbreak and George Russell (Morgan Spector) is experiencing union troubles.

Easter Sunday Service

Everyone puts on their pastel springtime finest for different services on Easter Sunday. A new rector has joined sisters Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook's (Cynthia Nixon) church. After the sermon, Luke (Robert Sean Leonard) introduces himself and notes he has recently moved from Boston. His pleasant demeanor doesn't impress Agnes much, whereas Ada seems rather charmed. Meanwhile, Marian discovers her former suitor, Mr. Raikes, is set to be married, and she must grin and bear this news.

Rather than head back to his mother's house, Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) goes to a bar. He gets more than he bargained for when a potential tryst with another man leads to him getting beaten and robbed. Of course, he leaves out most details when he arrives at his mother's home bloody and bruised and does not want to get the police involved.

Oscar does tell his ex, John Adams (Claybourne Elder), what happened and agrees that he should live a more "grown-up life." For Oscar, this means a more closed-off life and looking for a woman to marry to keep the van Rhijn name alive. Even though she has not replied to his letters, he still has his eyes set on Gladys.

There is a somber mood at a church in Philadelphia where Peggy and her parents are in attendance. The service references Peggy's now-deceased 3-year-old son Thomas and his adopted mother, who recently died from scarlet fever. The Scotts are welcomed into this community, but Peggy and her mother, Dorothy (Audra McDonald), are furious at Mr. Scott's (John Douglas Thompson) secrets that prevented a reunion before it was too late.

Peggy believes her father is genuinely sorry, but it doesn't change what happened. She also thinks the three of them have been "trapped in this trio of regret" for too long and plans to get her old job back at the van Rhijn house.

Plotting in Newport

While George deals with union trouble in his Pittsburgh steel mill, Bertha heads to Newport to dazzle Mr. McAllister (Nathan Lane) with her new palatial mansion. She has another motive: while McAllister thinks Bertha has conquered New York, a rejection suggests otherwise. Bertha's bid for a coveted box at The Academy of Music is denied again and she believes Mrs. Astor is fully aware of this decision.

"Do you think the new Metropolitan Opera will succeed," she asks? McAllister knows that those at the Academy are against it and thinks Bertha should stick with Mrs. Astor.

Bertha doesn't want to wait or be at Mrs. Astor's "beck and call." Unlike McAllister, she is unafraid to make waves.

Part of this trip is also to show off her son Larry's (Harry Richardson) work on the house in his new venture as an architect (instead of following in his father's footsteps). McAllister knows a widow, Mrs. Blane (Laura Benanti), who might require Larry's services. McAllister gives the rundown of Mrs. Blane, including her distaste for her much older late husband.

Aurora's luncheon for Cousin Dashiell

Oscar sets his plan to woo Gladys by asking for Aurora's (Kelli O'Hara) help. She offers to throw her cousin Dashiell (David Furr) a luncheon to welcome him to New York on a date that Bertha won't be able to attend. An unsupervised gathering allows Oscar to talk to Gladys alone and introduce the widower and his teenage daughter, Frances (Matilda Lawler), to the rest of the social group. The plan works, and Oscar discovers Gladys has not received his letters.

Another secret is revealed: Marian works as an art teacher at a local girls' school, where Frances is one of her students. Agnes is horrified that Marian has a job and that she has been keeping this from her. Considering how aghast Agnes is by this series of events, it is hardly surprising that Marian didn't share this news. She pushes back against her aunt and refuses to quit this position.

First opera war win

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector in The Gilded Age (Image credit: Barbara Nitke/HBO)

Earlier in the episode, Mrs. Astor gives a not-so-veiled threat about what will happen if Bertha sides with the Met. Bertha arranged an event for opera enthusiasts to discuss the matter further to counter this, with a guest list that includes those on the Academy waiting list, people who love messy gossip and the man raising money for the Metropolitan, Mr. Gilbert (Jeremy Shamos). Instead of offering a debate, Bertha reveals where she stands on the Academy versus the Met.

There is a non-opera-related bombshell during dinner, as Flora McNeil (Rebecca Haden) stops mid-sentence when she realizes her father is pouring her drink. Watson (Michael Cerveris) is George's valet but is lending a hand during service. His fall from banker to servant could ruin their social standing.

The meal allows Mr. Gilbert to list off an impressive roster of future Met performers, including the great Christina Nilsson — who usually opens the Academy season. Bertha has another surprise up her extravagant sleeve as Christina is here to perform for the dinner guests. The first battle in this war is won by Bertha scores, but has she got what it takes to go head-to-head with Mrs. Astor?

The Gilded Age season 2 debuts new episodes Sundays on HBO and Max for US viewers, and Mondays on Sky Atlantic for those in the UK.