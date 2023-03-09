No Hard Feelings: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jennifer Lawrence movie
Jennifer Lawrence stars in this summer blockbuster comedy.
Jennifer Lawrence has often had movie fans laughing with her vibrant personality on talk shows and the red carpet, but now she is going to star in No Hard Feelings, one of the few straight-up comedies in her career.
The Oscar-winning actress is pairing with the director of the hit comedy Good Boys for this R-rated comedy set to arrive in the middle of the summer blockbuster season, alongside many of the biggest new movies of 2023.
Here is everything you need to know about No Hard Feelings.
No Hard Feelings release date
You can see No Hard Feelings exclusively in movie theaters starting June 23. It is expected to share its release date with the new Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City and arrives just a week after the highly-anticipated superhero movie The Flash.
No Hard Feelings plot
No Hard Feelings is an original idea from Gene Stupnitsky and John Phillips that sees Lawrence's character have to try to bring an introverted young man out of his shell. Here is the official synopsis:
"On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing."
No Hard Feelings cast
Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie. No Hard Feelings is one of the first truly broad comedies that Lawrence has starred in, though she has shined in a number of movies that blend comedy and drama, including Don't Look Up, American Hustle and her Oscar-winning role in Silver Linings Playbook. She is also of course known for her work in franchises like X-Men and The Hunger Games.
Playing Percy, the 19-year-old Lawrence's Maddie is tasked with to date, is Andrew Feldman. This is one of Feldman's biggest roles to date, though he has appeared in White Noise, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and had a bit of an internet sensation with Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.
The rest of the cast features Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) and Laura Benanti (Life & Beth) as Percy's parents, Natalie Morales (Dead to Me) as Maddie's best friend Sara, as well as Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj), Scott MacArthur (Halloween Kills) and Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live).
No Hard Feelings trailer
Sony Pictures has released the red band trailer for No Hard Feelings (so FYI, it's probably not safe for work). Watch it directly below:
No Hard Feelings director
In addition to co-writing No Hard Feelings, Gene Stupnitsky is directing the comedy. This is only his second feature film following 2019's Good Boys, though Stupnitsky previously directed multiple episodes of The Office, as well as writing on the beloved TV comedy. Some of his other credits include writing Hello Ladies, Bad Teacher and Year One.
