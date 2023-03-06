Jennifer Lawrence's The Hunger Games dominating Netflix's streaming chart

The odds are in the favor of The Hunger Game movies on Netflix, as US subscribers have been binging them so much that all four entries from the franchise have cracked the Netflix daily top 10. It seems that the Jennifer Lawrence-led movies that dominated the box office are still a popular choice for streaming audiences.

Netflix announced via Twitter on March 1 that all four of The Hunger Games movies would be available as part of their what's new on Netflix selection for the full month of March. That's it though, as the tweet says that all four movies are only going to be available for 31 days (in the US, the movies are not available to stream on Netflix in the UK).

HAPPY HUNGER GAMES!Thrilled to announce that all four Hunger Games films — The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2 — are now on Netflix US! pic.twitter.com/1lPZv45Z4YMarch 1, 2023 See more

Whether it's the time limit or just the ability to watch the movies, based on the popular young adult series of novels by Suzanne Collins, US Netflix subscribers have been binging the entire series in the early days of the month. On March 6, in Netflix's top 10 movies in the US list, each movie from the franchise has made it onto the list — The Hunger Games (No. 4), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (No. 5), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (No. 8) and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (No. 10).

In case you need a refresher, The Hunger Games debuted in 2012 and starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, a teenager in a dystopian future society where the government forces each of the 12 districts it oversees to send two tributes to compete in a fight to the death tournament. However, through her actions, Katniss becomes a symbol of revolution that could threaten to overthrow those in power. In addition to Lawrence, the movies starred Josh Hutchinson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth, Lenny Kravitz, Sam Clafin, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland.

Released between 2012 and 2015, the four movies earned a combined global box office of $2.9 billion.

The Hunger Games franchise continues to be a popular one, not just because the movies are currently dominating Netflix, but because we're heading back to Panem with a highly anticipated new movie in 2023. A prequel to the previously released movies, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has a release date of November 17.

It's not just The Hunger Games franchise that US Netflix subscribers are enjoying right now, though; it's a 2010s movie bonanza. On March 6, 2014's This Is Where I Leave You is the most-watched movie in the US, followed by 2013's R.I.P.D. (No. 2), 2013's The Hangover Part III (No. 6), 2015's Magic Mike XXL (No. 7) and 2013's Turbo (No. 9). The lone movie not from the 2010s in the March 6 top 10 is the new Netflix original movie, We Have a Ghost.

Anyone in the US with a Netflix subscription can watch The Hunger Games franchise right now. If you do not have a Netflix account, the movies are available to rent via digital on-demand.