Meet the No Hard Feelings cast: who's who in the comedy
A blockbuster movie season is not complete without at least one big comedy and in 2023 that could come in the form of No Hard Feelings. The movie hails from Good Boys director and Jury Duty producer Gene Stupnitsky, with Jennifer Lawrence headlining the No Hard Feelings cast.
No Hard Feelings is about Maddie, who in the hopes of saving her house answers an ad from the parents of a 19-year-old hoping that she can get him out of his shell before he goes off to college. But getting the awkward teen to loosen up is a tougher task than she expected.
Who else stars alongside Lawrence as part comedy? Let's get to know the No Hard Feelings cast.
Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie
Maddie is just skirting by in life, working multiple jobs, but she still manages to have plenty of good times. But after losing her car and at risk of losing her house, Maddie takes on the odd job of bringing 19-year-old Percy out of his shell. Can she get him to loosen up and save her house?
No Hard Feelings is the first broad comedy that Jennifer Lawrence has starred in, though she certainly has shown some comedic abilities with her Oscar-winning role in Silver Linings Playbook and Oscar-nominated turn in American Hustle. Her other credits include Winter's Bone, X-Men: First Class and its sequels, The Hunger Games, Joy, Mother!, Red Sparrow, Don't Look Up and Causeway.
Andrew Feldman as Percy
Percy is a shy kid, and for all his smarts (he's going to Princeton), he is naive about many of the social situations that he is going to face in college. That's why his parents have hired Maddie (unknown to Percy) to help him in these areas.
Andrew Feldman is still relatively new to Hollywood, with his biggest credits to date being High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 and the Netflix movie White Noise.
Natalie Morales as Sara
Sara is Maddie's best friend, played in the movie by Natalie Morales. Viewers will know Morales from roles on TV shows including White Collar, Trophy Wife, Parks and Recreation, The Grinder and Santa Clarita Diet, though she has also starred in movies like Battle of the Sexes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Stuber and indie movie Language Lessons, which she wrote and directed as well.
Matthew Broderick as Laird
Laird is Percy's father, who hires Maddie to try and bring Percy out of his shell. Matthew Broderick takes on the role. Broderick has been a star since the '80s, playing iconic roles in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, WarGames, Glory, The Lion King, The Cable Guy, Election, The Stepford Wives, The Producers and more.
Laura Benanti as Allison
Percy's mother Allison, who is also fully in on the plan to hire Maddie to date her son, is Laura Benanti. Benanti's previous credits include runs on TV shows Go On, Royal Pains, Law & Order: SVU, Nashville, The Detour, The Gossip Girl reboot and Life & Beth. On the movie side she has starred in Worth and tick, tick… Boom.
Other No Hard Feelings cast members
Some of the other actors that are going to appear in No Hard Feelings include Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), who is listed among the main cast by Sony, playing the role of Doug. However, little info has been released about his character.
Here are other recognizable faces you're going to see in No Hard Feelings:
- Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jim
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Gary
- Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Jody
- Jordan Mendoza (Kaleidoscope) as Crispin
- Amalia Yoo (Grand Army) as Natalie
- Alysia Joy Powell (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Fern
- Quincy Dunn-Baker (Sharper) as Travis
No Hard Feelings is playing exclusively in movie theaters everywhere as of June 23.
