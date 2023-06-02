The Righteous Gemstones season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

The combination of Danny McBride and HBO continues to prove hilarious, as they team up once again and bring back their latest foray into dark comedy with The Righteous Gemstones season 3.

Following the success of Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, McBride created The Righteous Gemstones, which chronicles a world-famous televangelist family that can struggle between preaching their religious teachings and giving into their vices of greed and ego.

Here is everything that we know about The Righteous Gemstones season 3, including when you can watch it, who's new to the series and more.

The Righteous Gemstones is part of HBO's summer TV schedule, premiering on Sunday, June 18, at 10 pm ET/PT on the cable channel. It is also going to be available to stream simultaneously on Max. New episodes release weekly on Sundays.

UK fans of the series are expected to be able to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 on Sky Comedy in June on an as-yet unspecified date.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 plot

For two seasons we've seen the Gemstone family try to lead their megachurch and stuff their pockets, with family patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone leading the way, but his kids thinking they can do it better. In season 3, they'll finally get their chance.

Here is the official synopsis for The Righteous Gemstones season 3:

"The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price."

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 cast

Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down), John Goodman (The Conners), Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) and Edi Patterson (Violent Night) lead the way on The Righteous Gemstones. But the new season also features a cast of regulars fans have gotten to know over the first two seasons, including Cassidy Freeman (Longmire), Tim Baltz (History of the World Part II), Tony Cavalero (The Conners), Greg Alan Williams (Chicago Med), Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Walton Goggins (Vice Principals), Jennifer Nettles (Harriet), James DuMont (Safety), Jody Hill (Vice Principals), Troy Anthony Hogan (Queen Sugar), Valyn Hall (The Act), Kelton DuMont (Logan) and Gavin Munn (Raising Dion).

Here is who they all play in the series:

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone

John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone

Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone

Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone

Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone

Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone

Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone

Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers

Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari

Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman

Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman

Tim Baltz as BJ

James DuMont as Chad

Jody Hill as Levi

Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew

There are also a number of new additions to The Righteous Gemstones cast, including Steve Zahn (George & Tammy), Kristen Johnson (Mom), Stephen Dorff (Blade), Shea Whigham (Perry Mason), Iliza Shlesinger (Bosch), Sturgill Simpson (Killers of the Flower Moon), Casey Wilson (The Shrink Next Door), Stephen Schneider (Players) and Robert Oberst.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 trailer

Check out The Righteous Gemstones season 3 trailer and teaser directly below:

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones

US viewers can watch The Righteous Gemstones live on TV if they have the HBO cable channel, but they can also stream it at the same time that the show airs live if they are subscribed to Max. A Max subscription also allows viewers to watch the episodes on-demand whenever they want, both new episodes and ones from the first two seasons.

Sign up for the streaming service via Max.com.