Meet The Righteous Gemstones season 3 cast: who's who in the comedy

Last season of HBO's hit satirical comedy The Righteous Gemstones saw Gemstone Ministries head Dr. Eli Gemstone on the verge of retirement while deciding which of his three dimwitted children would be his heir, which couldn’t have been more difficult (a more comedic take on Succession season 4).

His eldest son Jesse worked with a shady pastor and wife to expand the ministry into the resort industry, middle daughter Judy grew her new marriage with BJ and youngest Gemstone Kelvin attempted to start a muscle man themed "Bear the Cross" ministry. But ultimately the pick was Jesse.

With Jesse serving as the new head of Gemstone Ministries, The Righteous Gemstones season 3 introduces some new problems for the family and church, as well as some new faces. Let's look into returning and new characters part of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 cast.

John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone

John Goodman in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

Dr. Eli Gemstone co-founded Gemstone Ministries alongside his deceased wife Aimee-Leigh. Before living a life of righteousness, he was a former amateur wrestler and enforcer who literally could easily break thumbs. As of season 3, he's decided to retire and give the church to his eldest son, Jesse.

With over four decades worth of acting credits, John Goodman is known for roles in '90s sitcom Roseanne and its spiritual sequel currently on air, The Conners. Some of his other credits include Raising Arizona, Monsters Inc. and Argo.

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone

Danny McBride in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

The eldest of the Gemstone children and associate pastor of Gemstones Salvation Center, Jesse spent the past two seasons attempting to gain his father's trust through mostly failed means. He has three children with his wife Amber: Gideon, Pontius and Abraham. In season 2, he attempted to open a resort with another mega church run by Lyle and Lindy. Following their death, he takes over the resort.

Danny McBride is the creator of The Righteous Gemstones. Among his other acting credits are This is The End, EastBound & Down, Vice Principals and Pineapple Express.

Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone

Adam Devine in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

The youngest son of Eli, Kelvin is the youth pastor of the Gemstone Salvation Center and lives with his convert Keef. He's a bit naive and gags usually include a bit of homoeroticism with Keef. Last season, he was attempting to one-up his eldest brother by creating a fitness ministry titled "Bear the Cross" that he loses and regains before disbanding it.

Adam DeVine is known for creating Workaholics in addition to starring in Pitch Perfect, including the movie's TV spinoff, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

Edi Patterson in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

Eli's sole daughter Judy runs the music ministry at the Gemstone Salvation Center. Being the only female puts her at odds with the men who usually don't pay much attention to her. It doesn't help that Judy is a bit unhinged even when she's actually right. During season 2, she gets married to BJ and works to convert him into Christianity.

Edi Patterson is known for roles in Knives Out, Partners and Violent Night.

Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone

Cassidy Freeman in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

Jesse's better half is his supportive wife and mother to his three kids. As the eldest Gemstone child attempts to make various power plays, Amber is usually there to assist, serving as a motivating force.

Cassidy Freeman is known for her role in The CW series Smallville, Longmire and The Forever Purge.

Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone

Jennifer Nettles in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

Aimee-Leigh shows up several times through The Righteous Gemstones via flashbacks as the co-founder of Gemstones Ministries with Eli. In the present, she's died through a cause that hasn't been revealed. While alive, she was known for keeping the family together as she served as a popular Christian music artist who sang with her brother Billy "Baby" Freeman.

Beyond being a popular country singer, Jennifer Nettles has starred in movies including Harriet and The Exorcist: Believer. She also was the host of reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife.

Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone

Skyler Gisondo in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

The eldest of Jesse's children, Gideon left the family to pursue life in Hollywood as a stuntman. During season 1, he attempted to scam the Gemstones before turning over a new leaf. In season 2, Gideon ends up putting his stuntman skills to good use as a way of protecting his family against some motorcycle assassins.

Skyler Gisondo is known for his roles in Booksmarts, Vacation and Licorice Pizza.

Walton Goggins as Billy "Baby" Freeman

Walton Goggins in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Ryan Green/HBO)

The brother of Aimee-Leigh, "Baby" spent years being spiteful of Eli for taking his sister away from him. Baby and his sister were once a popular Christian music duo but stopped once Aimee-Leigh got pregnant. By the time season 2 ends, he's made up with the family as a member of Gemstones Ministries.

Walton Goggins is known for his roles in television The Shield, Justified and Invincible.

Gregory Alan Williams as Martin Imari

Gregory Alan Williams in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Ryan Green/HBO)

Martin is the most logical individual in the series. He serves initially as Eli's right-hand man and accountant of the family. When on screen, Martin is usually fixing something or serving as the voice of reason.

Gregory Alan Williams is known for his roles in Chicago Med, Greenleaf and Remember the Titans.

Kristen Johnston as May-May Montgomery

Kristen Johnson in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

Last season, The Righteous Gemstones spent some time looking into the life of Eli. This included his younger sister May-May. In a season 3 flashback, an older May-May attempts to kill Aimee-Leigh for some reason before being run over by a car. In the present, she asks Eli for his help to protect her two sons from their doomsday militia husband Peter Montgomery.

Kristen Johnston is known for role in 3rd Rock from the Sun, Our Flag Means Death season 1, Mom and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Steve Zahn as Peter Montgomery

Steve Zahn in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

Peter Montgomery runs a doomsday militia who is looking to be extra prepared for the end times. Taking things to the extreme forces his two sons to contact his estranged wife May-May, who needs Eli's help out of desperation.

Outside of movies including Reality Bites and War for the Planet of the Apes, Steven Zahn is known for television roles including Treme and The White Lotus season 1.

Other The Righteous Gemstones season 3 cast members

Valyn Hall (The Act) as Tiffany Freeman

Stephen Dorff (Blade) as Vance Simkins

Shea Whigham (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One) as Dusty Daniels

Lukas Haas (Babylon) as Chuck Montgomery

Robert Oberst as Karl Montgomery

Stephen Schneider (Players) as Stephen

Iliza Shlesinger (Dollface) as Shay Marigold

Sturgill Simpson (Killers of the Flower Moon) as Marshall

Casey Wilson (The Shrink Next Door) as Kristy

The Righteous Gemstones airs Sundays on HBO at 9 pm ET/PT and is available to stream on Max.