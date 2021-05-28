The 'Gossip Girl' reboot on HBO Max gets its first teaser

Look out, Lady Whistledown. Gossip Girl is back. Or, rather, it will be on July 8 when the sequel to the hit CW series lands on HBO Max.

The new take is developed by Joshua Safran, who also served as a writer and executive producer on the original series. We'll head back to the New York City's Upper East Side with new generation of teenagers in private school getting their own taste of the seemingly omniscient social surveillance, some nine years after the original blog flipped off.

Or, as HBO Max puts it, "Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years."

The new series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

HBO Max is the streaming service from WarnerMedia (and a soon-to-be-named new company that's aiming to be one with Discovery) that's home to all the legacy HBO content alongside new originals like the new Gossip Girl. It's also where you'll find the greater WarnerMedia family of networks, including the Turner flavor of channels like TBS, TNT and TCM, the D.C. Universe, Studio Ghibli, and more.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month — same as the legacy HBO service — and is available on every major streaming platform. That means you can watch HBO Max on Roku, or you can watch HBO Max on Amazon TV, or the new Apple TV 4K or Google TV, if that's your bag.