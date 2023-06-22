Looking for some laughs, then you may want to watch No Hard Feelings, the summer blockbuster movie comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and from the director of Good Boys. This R-rated comedy is now playing, but where can you find it? Is it streaming online or only playing in movie theaters?

No Hard Feelings follows Maddie, who's down on her luck and in desperate need of a car in order to work and avoid losing her house. That's why she answers an online ad from parents looking for someone to date their son, an introverted 19-year-old, before he heads off to college. Unfortunately for Maddie, getting the kid to come out of his shell is harder than it seems.

Interested in watching No Hard Feelings? Here's what you need to know about when and where you can do so.

How to watch No Hard Feelings in movie theaters

No Hard Feelings is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters, now playing in the US, UK and much of the world. So, if you want to watch No Hard Feelings sooner rather than later, you're going to have to head to your local theater.

To find locations and showtimes for No Hard Feelings, you can check out the movie’s website, go directly to your favorite movie theater's website to see if they're playing it or try Fandango, which provides all the information about where and when No Hard Feelings is playing in your larger area. You can purchase tickets directly online through these options as well.

Love going to the movies but don't like the price? Read our movie theater subscription service and membership guide, which details the different programs that US and UK movie theater chains offer. With these services, movie lovers can get a set number of movie tickets for a single price, discounts and the occasional free ticket, as well as deals on concessions.

Is No Hard Feelings streaming?

Nope, you can't watch No Hard Feelings at home just yet, as the movie is neither streaming nor available via digital on-demand.

There is no timetable as of yet for when No Hard Feelings is going to premiere on a streaming service. Though the odds are that it is going to pop up first on Netflix, as Sony Pictures has a streaming deal with them.

We'll also provide details when info comes out about when and where you can get No Hard Feelings through digital on-demand platforms.

What else to know about No Hard Feelings

In addition to Lawrence, the No Hard Feelings cast includes Andrew Feldman, Natalie Morales, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Hasan Minhaj and more. Gene Stupnitsky directed the movie, as well as serving as the writer alongside John Phillips.

Read WTW's No Hard Feelings review for our thoughts on the movie, but overall consensus from critics is solid, as the movie has a 63% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes as of June 22. Its audience score is much better, getting positive ratings from 94% of those who have seen it thus far.

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings directly below.