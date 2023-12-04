The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6 recap: George vs the union

After supporting his wife's endeavors, George Russell (Morgan Spector) turns his attention toward his steel mill in Pittsburgh and the looming strike in The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6, "Warning Shots." But he isn't the only one facing challenging times, as Peggy (Denée Benton) has already found a story worth reporting and this one is much closer to home.

It is a week of triumphs and commiserations as Ada (Cynthia Nixon) returns from her honeymoon, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) has a question to ponder, and Jack's (Beh Ahlers) alarm clock invention enters the next phase.

Read on for a complete recap of The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6.

Making plans in Pittsburgh and New York

The catchy "Eight, Eight, Eight!" rings out in Pittsburgh, representing the hours for work, sleep and "to what you will." Union leader Henderson (Darren Goldstein) makes final plans to ensure the scab workers cannot enter the factories and the men know it might turn violent.

In New York, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) is experiencing different unpleasant negotiations in the opera wars. Mr. Winterton (Dakin Matthews) was forced to give up his Academy box and has taken some influential names with him. Now, his wife Turner (Kelley Curran) insists on taking the center box, which she knows is Bertha's. It is a demand Bertha cannot turn down.

Oscar (Blake Ritson) takes a different tactic in his business dealings, refusing to take no for an answer when his investment into a railway company is returned with a sizable bonus. He learned of this merger from Maude Beaton (Nicole Brydon Bloom), insisting he isn't using her simply to get ahead financially. Oscar promises he can invest a lot more money and return with a substantial check.

Alarm clocks, new assignments and invitations

Audra McDonald and Denée Benton in The Gilded Age (Image credit: Barbra Nitke/HBO)

In the van Rhijn household, all the staff (except Armstrong) are thrilled Jack’'s alarm clock invention works. They encourage him to apply for a patent, contributing the fee to help kickstart his dream. Bannister (Simon Jones) explains the process. Thankfully, he isn't too distracted with his plan to get revenge on fellow butler Church (Jack Gilpin).

Last season, Church wrote an anonymous note to Agnes (Christina Baranski) regarding Bannister moonlighting for an event at the Russell's. Bannister almost lost his job and still resents Church. So when he finds out Church is seen coming home drunk, Bannister seizes the opportunity for payback.

Meanwhile, Peggy is back from her Alabama assignment, telling Marian about her kiss with Thomas (Sullivan Jones). Peggy also lets her parents know about the grave danger she was in before they read it in the newspaper.

They are angry that it happened, but rather than get upset at Peggy, Dorothy (Audra McDonald) tells her daughter about another issue she can cover. The education board is trying to shut down the Black schools in New York. Thomas agrees they should make the public aware and doesn't see why he can't team up with Peggy again — despite his married status.

Education is also on Marian's mind as she has to miss Daishell's (David Furr) Botanical Gardens event to teach people experiencing poverty as part of a charitable effort by the school she works at. Marian isn't upset by this clash of schedules, but Agnes, Daishell and his daughter Frances (Matilda Lawler) want her to renege on her commitment.

Donations, interviews and regrets

Agnes does exhibit a rare empathetic side in "Warning Shots." First, she gives Jack $5 for the patent fund and is unbothered about getting repaid. When Ada and Luke (Robert Sean Leonard) return from their Niagara Falls honeymoon, she arranges a doctor's appointment when she hears of Luke's persistent back troubles.

The organizer of the Met, Mr. Gilbert (Jeremy Shamos), doesn't experience the same hospitality from George when it comes to Bertha giving up her opera box. After all, the only reason why work started again is George paid for it (without his wife's knowledge). George tells Mr. Gilbert unless he gives Bertha her prime spot, the Met will have to pay their debt in full.

Speaking of the opera, Bertha finds out the Duke is coming to New York for opening night and is giddy he has chosen to sit with her, not Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy). When Mrs. Astor finds out, she tells McAllister (Nathan Lane) to do whatever he can to steal the Duke for the Academy.

News travels fast in these parts, including Adelheid (Erin Wilhelmi) telling Jack the reason Church was drunk is it was the 30th anniversary of his wife's death. Jack passes this on to Bannister, who immediately regrets his letter. Bannister tells Church the note was to complain about Bertha's behavior in the opera wars. While Church is reluctant, he gives him back the letter without looking at its content.

A proposal, illness and a strike

Darren Goldstein in The Gilded Age (Image credit: Barbra Nitke/HBO)

It becomes clear why Daishell wants Marian at the big event, finding another teacher to cover for her. Daishell gets down on one knee and proposes in front of everyone, but Marian's long pause before agreeing speaks volumes.

Other events in the van Rhijn home overshadow this "happy" news. First, Jack doesn't get the patent as he isn't a horological (clockmaking) institute member. In even more tragic news, Luke's back condition is due to cancer. Agnes leaps into action, but the couple wants to remain at their home for now.

In Pittsburgh, George visits Henderson to get him to call off the strike, but the union leader holds firm. At the entrance to the mill, warning shots give the striking men time to back down. George appeals for peace, but they want better working conditions and pay.

A countdown begins, when no one looks like they will budge, George tells his men to stand down. It is a victory for the strikers, but will George give in to all their demands?

The Gilded Age season 2 debuts new episodes Sundays on HBO and Max for US viewers and Mondays on Sky Atlantic for those in the UK.