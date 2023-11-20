The Gilded Age season 2 episode 4 recap: a rivalry heats up

A glitzy reception honoring the arrival of the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb) is the next shot in the quarrel between Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and her former lady's maid. However, Bertha faces other conflicts, including rumors about her son's affairs.

Elsewhere, Ada (Cynthia Nixon) continues to be courted by Reverand Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard) while keeping it secret from her sister, Watson (Michael Cerveris) weighs up his son-in-law's offer and Peggy (Denée Benton) travels to Tuskegee for a newspaper story.

Read on for a complete explainer on what happened in The Gilded Age season 2 episode 4, "His Grace the Duke."

A peek at the Metropolitan Opera House

Plans to open the Met on the same night as the Academy of Music continue with a guided tour of the impressive new opera house. Bertha is keen to sign more people up, but there is a slight snag. Mr. Gilbert (Jeremy Shamos) informs Bertha the money has run out and the workmen have stopped due to this lack of funds. A delay like this could quash the grand opening plans, so alternative cash is required — and fast.

Even Turner (Kelley Curran) attends the tour, but she clarifies that curiosity and nothing else prompted her attendance. Turner emphasizes she will stick with the Academy when a newspaper reporter approaches, tormenting Bertha further. The journalist asks Bertha about the rumors regarding her son and the widow Mrs. Blane (Laura Benanti), which she brushes off with ease, citing that Larry (Harry Richardson) is Mrs. Blane's architect. However, Aurora (Kelli O'Hara) informs Bertha this rumored romance has been the talk of their social circle.

Falling in love and finding forgiveness

Larry is taking a break from work to whisper sweet nothings to Mrs. Blane, proclaiming this is more than a fling. He doesn't care about gossip, but Mrs. Blane seems more cautious even though she shares the new love glow. Bertha has requested Mrs. Blane come to see her the next time she is in New York, which they put down to being about an opera box.

Back in Manhattan, Bertha still gives George (Morgan Spector) the cold shoulder over the secret he kept about Turner's attempted seduction. George is already making moves to earn forgiveness, first with an invite to the exclusive reception for the Duke then begin adamant he will fix the Met's construction issues. Bertha is upset she is constantly putting out fires, asking who has her back. George is vying for this role — even if he messed up in the past.

Across town, a walk in Central Park showcases the beginnings of another relationship: Ada and Luke. Not even a rainstorm can dampen their flirtation. When Ada arrives home, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) agrees to keep the burgeoning romance a secret. At dinner, Agnes (Christine Baranski) is less kind about Ada's friendship with Luke and is unhappy she will be dining alone the following night as Ada has business at the church.

Rejections

In the Russell kitchen, Watson tells Church (Jack Gilpin) and Mrs. Bruce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) that he hasn't answered his son-in-law, Mr. McNeil's (Christopher Denham), offer to go to San Francisco because he wants to talk to his daughter Flora (Rebecca Haden) before he is cut off from her life completely.

Mr. McNeil claims he speaks for Flora and that she wants nothing to do with her father. McNeil is also unhappy because he has already told trusted colleagues about their pending agreement. Nothing is resolved by the end of this hostile conversation.

Speaking of hostility, Bertha gets to the point with Mrs. Blane, telling her to end things now with Larry as in 20 years he will be in his prime and she will not (to put it more politely). Mrs. Blane is angry, but ultimately, she does follow Bertha's wishes and breaks things off with Larry.

Meanwhile, the opera drama continues when Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) visits Mr. Winterton (Dakin Matthew) to tell him about Turner's working past has come to light and he will have to relinquish his box at the Academy. Winterton warns Mrs. Astor that she will regret this decision, as he will take his business to the Met.

Dinner with the Duke and at the Washingtons

Ben Lamb and Carrie Coon in The Gilded Age (Image credit: Barbara Nitke/HBO)

While George can't understand why Americans fawn over an English Duke, he'll do anything to make his wife happy — including getting the workmen back to the Met. He takes pleasure from Turner's shock when she sees they have scored an invite. Turner brags about how well she knows the Duke, which is why George is happy when Bertha sneaks into the dining hall to switch her place name with Turner so she is next to the Duke.

A more intimate dinner in Tuskegee, Ala., gives Peggy insight into how Thomas (Sullivan Jones) differs in opinion from their host, Booker T. Washington (Michael Braugher), about post-abolition relations with white people. Booker wants to find ways to live alongside the white community while giving Black students the skills to get ahead. It gets a little heated with both men having different perspectives after their traumatic experiences and the aftermath.

Proposals

In New York, while Agnes dines alone, Ada receives an engagement proposal. It doesn't take her long to say yes to Luke. What will her sister make of this development?

Elsewhere, George is told a date for the strike is set and the strikers will do whatever it takes to stop scabs from entering the mills, including arming themselves. While work negotiations are nose-diving, Bertha finally agrees to forgive him, though he can never lie to her again.

Bertha scores another victory as the Duke has agreed to forgo his plans to stay at the Winterton's Newport home to stay with the Russells. Turner thinks Bertha is why she got kicked out of the Academy and now she has stolen the Duke. Vengeance is definitely coming.

The Gilded Age season 2 debuts new episodes Sundays on HBO and Max for US viewers, and Mondays on Sky Atlantic for those in the UK.