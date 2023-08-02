Snake Oil: release date, host and everything we know about the show

Long-time fans of Shark Tank probably see some of the products on that show and wonder if they are real or not, well, an all-new game show is asking that same question. Snake Oil is a new addition to the Fox 2023 fall TV lineup.

This is just one of the many games shows and reality TV series that Fox has to fill its fall lineup as the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes for new labor deals with studios continue. Among the other shows are Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2, The Masked Singer season 10, Name That Tune season 4, Hell's Kitchen season 22 and more.

Here is everything that you need to know about Snake Oil.

Snake Oil premieres on Fox on Wednesday, September 27, at 9 pm ET/PT. It is going to be an hour-long show.

The new game show will share Wednesday night with the latest season of The Masked Singer.

Snake Oil premise

Snake Oil sees contestants being pitched unique products by entrepreneurs, some of which are showcasing their real business ventures while others are "Snake Oil salesmen," put more simply, their products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are fake.

The actual gameplay will have contestants pick a pair of entrepreneurs in each round to learn about their products through a custom-made infomercial and by quizzing the entrepreneurs about their products.

The winner of the game will receive a cash prize.

Snake Oil host

David Spade serves as the host for Snake Oil. Spade is a comedian best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, on the TV series Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement, as well as movies like Tommy Boy, The Emperor's New Groove and Grown Ups.

Spade is also a producer on the game show.

Snake Oil celebrity guests

No information on who the celebrity guest advisors for Snake Oil may be has been made available. We'll update this page as any info comes in.

Snake Oil trailer

An official trailer for Snake Oil has not been released online, but The Wrap did share an exclusive look at the new game show. In the video, a product to have a machine pet your dog or other animal is shown, only to be quickly revealed as a fake product and David Spade explains the basics of the game. Click here to watch the video.

How to watch Snake Oil

Snake Oil airs on Fox, meaning that anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna can tune in and watch the show on their local Fox station. Live streaming services also offer Fox, including ones like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

It is not confirmed, but most Fox shows become available to stream the next day on Hulu in the US.

There is no info on if, when or where Snake Oil is going to be available in the UK.