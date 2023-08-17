Fargo season 5: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the anthology series

Inspired by the Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning movie, Noah Hawley has created an award-winning Fargo TV series of his very own, set to return with Fargo season 5 as part of the fall TV 2023 lineup.

The Fargo TV series is not a continuation of the movie, but rather an anthology series that takes the spirit of the original movie's darkly comedic tone and introduces a new story and characters each season. Arriving three years after the last iteration of the series, who is set to join the Fargo season 5 cast and what is the new season about?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Fargo season 5.

Fargo season 5 premieres on FX on Tuesday, November 21, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The season will feature 10 episodes, with the first two premiering on November 21, and then a single new episode airs each week thereafter.

Fargo joins a busy fall TV lineup for FX this year, which includes American Horror Story: Delicate on the network, and American Horror Stories season 3 and A Murder at the End of the World as part of FX on Hulu.

There's no info right now on when Fargo season 5 may premiere in the UK.

Fargo season 5 plot

Each Fargo season is its own standalone story, though there are often some connections that can be found between the different seasons. We'll wait to see what those might be this time, but before that, here is the official synopsis for Fargo season 5:

"Set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

"North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, Gator, who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he's hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists Ole Munch, a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

"With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband Wayne keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon, for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the Queen of Debt is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr, Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, Danish Graves to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon."

Fargo season 5 cast

Fargo has consistently gotten big names to star in each and every season, and Fargo season 5 is no different, with the likes of Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Good Omens), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Hunters season 2) and more headlining the cast.

Check out the complete list of the Fargo season 5 main cast and who they are playing:

Juno Temple as Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman

Joe Keery as Gator

Sam Spruell (The Gold) as Ole Munch

David Rysdahl (Black Mirror: Mazey Day) as Wayne Lyon

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) as Indira Olmstead

Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Witt Farr

Dave Foley (A Bug's Life) as Danish Graves

Image 1 of 8 Juno Temple in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX) Jennifer Jason Leigh in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX) David Rysdahl in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX) Joe Keery in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX) Lamorne Morris in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX) Richa Moorjani in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX) Sam Spruell in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX) Dave Foley in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Fargo season 5 trailer

There is no trailer for Fargo season 5 at this time. When one becomes available we'll include it right here.

How to watch Fargo

Fargo season 5 is going to air first on FX, so to watch you are either going to need a traditional pay-TV service that has the cable channel or a live TV streaming service that carries it, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you're OK missing it live or have cut the cord on live TV services, the latest episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Hulu is also the place for US subscribers to catch up with past seasons of Fargo.

UK viewers can fine all four previously released seasons for Fargo on Prime Video. Again, at this time we have no info on when or where Fargo season 5 is going to be available in the UK.

And lastly, just in case you're curious, the original Fargo movie is currently streaming on Max in the US and Amazon Freevee in the UK.