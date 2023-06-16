Mazey Day ending explained: what happened to the starlet?

Mazey Day is the penultimate episode of Black Mirror season 6 and even though it's the shortest of the bunch it still packs a punch.

The episode joins Joan is Afraid, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, and Demon 79 in the new line-up as the anthology series makes a highly anticipated return to our screens.

This time around, we follow Mazey Day (Clara Ruggard), a troubled starlet who is coming to terms with a fateful hit-and-run incident while simultaneously being hounded by two paparazzi, including Bo (Zazie Beetz).

There's a big mystery at the heart of the episode around what happened and the consequences of the accident.

But what happened at the end of Mazey Day? Here's what you need to know about the Black Mirror...

What happened in Mazey Day?

The episode opens by introducing us to Bo, who works as a paparazzi. She is seen taking pictures of actor Justin Camley and his secret lover which she hopes she'll be able to make a big profit on.

Justin realizes he's being photographed and he begs Bo to buy the images from her to protect his reputation. She refuses and drives off, and he yells after her, calling her "an animal".

Bo receives $300 for each image and is satisfied with the compensation. While in a coffee shop, she sees a magazine featuring Mazey Day on the cover but is distracted by a news broadcast on the TV revealing that Justin Camley took his own life because of the images.

Elsewhere, we see Mazey Day filming a period drama in the Czech Republic. After a day of filming she takes drugs and gets drunk in her hotel room. When she discovers she's out of cigarettes, she drives in the middle of the storm to find some.

However, as she's driving she accidentally hits something (or someone?) and she gets out of the car to see what's happened.

The episode cuts to two weeks later and a radio announcer explains Mazey hasn't been seen for two weeks after leaving the set abruptly, presumably due to the hit and run.

Zazie Beetz as Bo in Mazey Day. (Image credit: Netflix)

Then we return to Bo who is asked for rent money and she gets into an argument with her flatmate before heading to work at a coffee shop. While there, Hector, her former paparazzi friend, (Danny Ramirez) asks her for her help finding Mazey Day.

Bo reaches out to her former colleague J.P. to ask for intel on Mazey Day and explains she's in desperate need of money.

Mazey is staying at a producer's house and only goes to the front door to fetch food deliveries. Bo discovers Mazey's favourite takeaway and heads there where she is told by the delivery woman where Mazey is hiding out, revealing her location.

Bo begins staking out the house and Mazey has nightmares about the accident. When the cleaner arrives the next morning she discovers the star has destroyed the house and has been day drinking.

Bo sees Mazey being taken away and ends up following Mazey's car before one of the security officers slashes her tires in a diner parking lot. The diner worker tells Bo there's a rehab facility around the corner that has been rented out for the weekend, which Bo realizes is where Mazey has gone.

Bo, Hector, and the group sneak under a fence and see the doctor leaving Mazey's room. They race up to it, whilst Mazey is writhing in pain on the other side of the door. However, Bo seems to be the only one concerned for Mazey's welfare. From the pictures, Bo realizes Mazey has been chained up and attempts to save her from whatever's going on.

She bursts into Mazey's room and reveals she has a fever and that she has to "get through this alone". Whilst Bo attempts to break the chain the others are taking millions of pictures of her.

Mazey begs the group to leave as the full moon comes over the shack. It is revealed Mazey is a werewolf following that fateful night, something that has ruined her life.

When Mazey got out to help the hit-and-run victim it actually turned out to be a werewolf who attacked her, passing the curse onto her too.

After a struggle, Bo sees an abandoned gun, reaches for it, and shoots Mazey in wolf form. Bo takes Hector's camera and Mazey, now in human form, begs Bo to "shoot" her, referring to both the gun and the camera. However, Bo can't bring herself to kill her.

So, Mazey takes the gun and places it against her own head and Bo holds up her camera. The scene pans out and we see a flash take place in the diner, presumably indicating that Mazey killed herself whilst Bo takes her picture, mirroring the start of the episode where Bo's photographs caused Justin Camley's death.