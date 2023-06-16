Demon 79 ending explained: Did Nida save the world?

Demon 79 is Black Mirror season 6's final episode is potentially the most unique of the bunch. It is set in the 1970s and has the feel of a gritty horror movie.

Unlike Joan is Afraid, Loch Henry, and Beyond the Sea, the last episode of the season doesn't have any prominent technology use at the center of it. Instead, it focuses on 1970s Northern England, the political climate, and some seriously messed up requests.

The episode follows shop assistant Nida (Anjana Vasan) who is visited by a demon (Paapa Essiedu) and told she needs to find three human sacrifices in order to prevent the apocalypse.

Nida is the perfect subject to make this happen as she is a good, honest person but naturally, she isn't particularly thrilled with the idea of becoming a local serial killer.

But what happened at the end of Demon 79? Here's what you need to know about the Black Mirror episode...

What happened in Demon 79?

The episode follows Nida, who is an ordinary shop assistant in Northern England. She tends to keep to herself and lives alone following the death of her mother, but she encounters a lot of racial prejudice along the way.

As she goes about her day, she witnesses far-right political campaigns and receives snide comments from colleagues such as making fun of what she eats for lunch. On top of this, she has to deal with weird customers including those who make inappropriate sexual advances.

Throughout the day she often has vivid thoughts of brutally attacking those who wronged her, such as strangling them or smashing their face into the glass counter, images which are rather jarring given her timid outward appearance.

One day, her boss approaches her regarding the lunch issue and how the smell is apparently "bothering" people. Revealing she had brought a biryani to work for lunch that day, her boss forces her to eat it in the basement.

While there, she finds newspaper clippings describing a spate of murders in advance of May Day and talisman with the classic White Bear symbol on it that Black Mirror fans are very familiar with now.

She accidentally gets some of her blood on the talisman which unleashes a demon named Gaap, who takes on the form of Bobby Farrell from Boney M in order to appear less scary to Nida.

He explains she needs to kill three people over the next three days otherwise the world will end, causing her to freak out and try to flee the house and get away from him. Gaap uses his powers to teleport to wherever she is and Nida soon realizes running is hopeless.

While down by the river she sees a man walking his dog and Gaap convinces her to murder him with a break because he's done "bad things", something which helps her come to terms with the horrible act.

Nida decides she only wants to kill people who have wronged others which will be a moral justification for why she chose them as sacrifices. But her plan backfires when she picks off a local man who gained a reputation for murdering his wife as well as his brother who happened to be in the house at the time.

Gaap discovers there are certain rules to follow when it comes to the sacrifices. In short, Nida is allowed to kill people who have behaved badly but if they're also murderers, it "doesn't count".

Paapa Essiedu as Gaap in Demon 79. (Image credit: Netflix)

Frustrated, Nida realizes she needs to kill one more person before it's too late. She chooses a Conservative politician named Michael Smart and feels even more confident in her decision when Gaap shows her his shady future and what he gets up to.

However, Gaap warns her that her decision might not be regarded too highly by those in Hell who are fans of Smart's "work". She has a falling out with Gaap and he leaves while she goes to track down Smart.

Nida knocks Smart off the road after a chase, but he survives. She approaches him with her hammer but a police officer who was hot on her tail intervenes and arrests her.

While in custody, Nida tells them everything as she nervously watches the clock, waiting for the impending apocalypse. At first, it seems as though the whole experience is just in her mind, and then nuclear bombs start to fall as predicted.

Gaap returns, telling Nida he is being banished to a realm of eternal nothingness for his failure in his first-ever mission. He asks her to join him and she accepts, leaving for the unknown as the world ceases to exist.