Loch Henry ending explained: what happened to Pia?

Loch Henry is the second episode of Black Mirror season 6 and it's got a very different feel to its predecessor, Joan is Awful.

The official synopsis for this one is: "A young couple travels to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary, but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past."

So far, so normal, but there were some huge surprises in store in this episode when the two get deeply involved in a true crime case that has spooked locals and damaged tourism in the area.

Soon enough, their planned documentary is thrown out the window and they're set on telling an important story about the case, with a unique angle about the victims.

But nothing could prepare us for what happened in Loch Henry. Here's everything you need to know about the harrowing episode...

What happened in Loch Henry?

At the beginning of the episode, Pia (Myha’la Herrold) and Davis (Samuel Blenkin) travel to a remote village in Scotland to visit Davis' mum and work on a nature documentary.

The three of them hang out, eat dinner and Davis shows his girlfriend around his hometown, which is neglected and run down and doesn't have a lot of tourists. The reason for this becomes abundantly clear when Davis visits a local pub where his friend Stuart (Daniel Portman) works.

Stuart and Davis tell Pia about the case of Iain Adair, a quiet farming boy who was found to have killed and tortured multiple people, including two young tourists who had honeymooned there.

His rampage came to an end when he shot his parents, himself and Davis' police officer father Kenneth, who survived the ordeal but died later on.

It's a touchy subject for the residents of Loch Henry, but Pia is intrigued and manages to convince Davis that they could change the focus on their documentary from a man who collects eggs, to a true crime documentary which raises awareness of what Adair did.

At first, Davis is unconvinced and thinks it's too close to home, worried that they would inadvertently sensationalize the story instead of giving the victims a proper voice. But after a discussion, he comes around to the idea and thinks he can use it to pay tribute to his dad, who he considers to be one of Adair's victims.

Davis is nervous about telling his mum, and though emotional, she supports the documentary's new focus and even wants to be involved by giving her own vox pops. She tells Pia and Davis that she is willing to help them find resources and anything they need.

Myha’la Herrold as Pia in Loch Henry. (Image credit: Netflix)

So far, so good. However things soon take a turn for the worse as Pia, Davis and Stuart end up in a car accident after they're too busy goofing around singing songs and he loses focus on the road, which results in Davis being taken to hospital and put in a neck brace.

Pia goes home to Davis' mum's house, where she cooks dinner for them both after insisting she needs to eat. Pia goes and works on the documentary upstairs while dinner is cooking, leading to a shocking discovery that changes everything.

Davis' mum had a stash of VHS tapes which were recordings of a crime drama from years back. The camera used for filming required these tapes so they'd been using them for the project, and Pia inadvertently discovers the truth after letting one play to the end.

At the very end of the recording is some grisly footage. It shows Dawn and Simon, the missing couple, crying on the sofa, and they're tied up and naked. The camera man is revealed to be Davis' father, who passes it to Adair who is also present in the room. Taunting them both, he tells them that "the mistress" will want to have fun with them.

You guessed it, "the mistress" is Davis' mum. The tape shows a younger version of her, dressed in a nurse uniform and wearing a red mask, armed with an electric drill. Pia watches in horror as the couple scream, before she's interrupted to be told dinner is ready.

Pia tries to remain calm through dinner but notices the same red mask from the video hanging on the wall, confirming her suspicions. That was definitely her in the video.

She attempts to flee the house by saying she wants some air but is followed by Davis' mum who chases her in the dark. Panicked, Pia flees to the river but catches her leg on a rock and falls face first, being dragged away by the current where she presumably drowns to death.

Frustrated, Davis' mum heads back home. While there, she pulls out a box that has the butterfly broach Dawn was last seen wearing before she disappeared. She also flicks through Polaroid pictures featuring the victims of her and Davis' dad's crimes, revealing it had been them the whole time and not Adair.

Then, she places the box along with the VHS tapes on the dining room table and writes a note for Davis. She puts on the red mask one last time and hangs herself in her bedroom.

Following this, the episode skips ahead to the present day where Davis is being interviewed about the documentary. A Streamberry trailer plays which gives us further context about what happened.

Davis' dad had shot the Adairs dead and deliberately wounded himself to cover up his role in the murders, which accidentally led to his death as he hadn't intended that to happen. He'd been the ring leader the whole time.

The documentary, titled Loch Henry: Truth Will Out eventually wins a BAFTA but Davis isn't particularly thrilled to be at the party, slinking back to his hotel room to finish his champagne alone.

A final shot reveals that the note had said "For your film. Mum." and she had left Davis all the evidence that would have incriminated her and Davis' father. Before the episode ends, Davis looks towards his BAFTA award statue and cries.