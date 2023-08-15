The Irrational: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

The Irrational is one of the few new scripted series coming to NBC's 2023 fall lineup this TV season. This cerebral police procedural with a twist is a welcome addition to the schedule, offering a refreshing take on the police consultant trope. It's based on the book Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely.

The show features Jesse L. Martin as Professor Alec Mercer, a leading behavioral science specialist who offers his perspective on cases and investigations of all kinds, including cases that go as high as governmental levels and within law enforcement. Mercer's specialty is diving into the nature of rationality and decision-making, and how preconceived notions can impact how we shape the decisions we make.

Since NBC had to push the Law & Order and FBI series to the spring as a result of the writers and actors strike, The Irrational is a great way to fill the gap as a show that was planned for midseason but moved up to the fall schedule.

Here's everything we know about The Irrational.

The Irrational premieres Monday, September 25, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

As of this writing there's no premiere date set for the UK, but as soon as information is available we'll have it for you right here.

The Irrational plot

Here's the official synopsis of The Irrational from NBC: "The Irrational follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries. The show is based on best-selling author Dan Ariely’s book, Predictably Irrational."

The Irrational cast

The Irrational stars Jesse L. Martin (Rent, The Flash) as Professor Alec Mercer.

The series also stars Maahra Hill (Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Widows) and Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track).

Image 1 of 5 Jesse L. Martin as Prof. Alec Mercer in The Irrational (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC) Travina Springer in The Irrational (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC) Molly Kunz in The Irrational (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC) Arash DeMaxie in The Irrational (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC) Maahra Hill in The Irrational (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

The Irrational trailer

There's no trailer for The Irrational yet, but given the proximity of the new show's premiere we anticipate seeing one drop very soon. Once it's available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch The Irrational

The Irrational will air on NBC, with new episodes becoming available the following day on Peacock.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.