Bosch: Legacy season 2 — cast, plot and everything we know about the crime drama

There's no rest for Harry Bosch, as Bosch: Legacy season 2 sees the detective back on the case in search of his daughter Maddie Bosch. After Bosch aired for seven seasons as a Prime Video original, Bosch: Legacy continues the story on Amazon Freevee, the free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Amazon.

The series is based on multiple books by Michael Connelly and follows retired homicide detective Harry Bosch as he takes on his new career as a private investigator. Bosch: Legacy season 1 was one of the first Amazon Freevee original series to launch and continued to be popular among both fans and critics (Rotten Tomatoes score the first season at 100% "Fresh" from critics and 91% positive from fans).

That means there's plenty of excitement for Bosch: Legacy season 2. Read on to keep up with everything you need to know about the series.

An official premiere date for Bosch: Legacy season 2 has not been announced by Amazon Freevee, though they have said that the crime drama is going to return in fall 2023.

A release date could be coming very soon, however. The official Bosch Twitter account (or X, if you prefer) posted on August 22 that the trailer for the new season would premiere during Prime Video's broadcast of the NFL preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24. It's very likely that a release date will accompany that trailer.

🚨 This is NOT a drill! The official trailer for #BoschLegacy Season Two premieres this Thursday on #TNFonPrime. Check out these first-look photos in the meantime 👀 pic.twitter.com/khxfoMSR7cAugust 22, 2023 See more

Bosch: Legacy season 2 plot

Bosch: Legacy season 2 is going to pick up pretty much right where season 1 left off, with Bosch trying to find Maddie after she has gone missing. Here is the official synopsis from Amazon for the new season:

"Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion."

Bosch: Legacy season 2 cast

Titus Welliver once again returns to play the lead role of Harry Bosch, which has become the most well-known character for the actor. However, some of his other credits include The Town, Argo and The Good Wife.

Also back for Bosch: Legacy season 2 are actresses Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler and Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch. Both first appeared in these roles in Bosch before reprising them for Bosch: Legacy, though Rogers is also known for Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, while Lintz previously starred in The Walking Dead.

There is also a well-known actor joining the cast of Bosch: Legacy for the first time this season, Anthony Michael Hall. One of the members of the Brat Pack in the 80s, starring in movies like Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Weird Science, Hall has gone on to appear in The Dark Knight, The Blacklist, Halloween Kills and The Goldbergs. In Bosch: Legacy season 2, Hall is playing Special Agent Will Barron.

There are plenty more returning and new members of the Bosch: Legacy season 2 cast, so here is a complete rundown:

Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch

Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler

Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch

Anthony Michael Hall as Special Agent Will Barron

Jamie Hector (We Own This City) as Detective Jerry Edgar

Stephen A. Change (Artificial) as Maurice "Mo" Bassi

Denise Sanchez (Mayans M.C.) as Detective Rina Vasquez

David Moses (Revenge) as Martin Rose

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) as Detective Joan Bennett

Scott Klace (Bosch) as Sgt. John Mankiewicz

Gregory Scott Cummins (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Detective "Crate" Moore

Troy Evans (Bosch) as Detective "Barrel" Johnson

Jacqueline Pinol (Criminal Minds) as Detective Julie Epinosa

Jacqueline Obradors (Daisy Jones and the Six) as Christine Vega

DaJuan Johnson (Bosch) as Rondell Pierce

David Marciano (Bosch) as Detective Brad Coniff

David Denman (Mare of Easttown) as Kurt Dockweiler

Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2) as David Foster

Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young) as Vince Harrick

Bruce Davinson (X-Men) as James Rafferty

Jessica Camacho (All Rise) as Jade Quinn

Guy Wilson (Days of Our Lives) as Detective Kevin Long

Bosch: Legacy season 2 trailer

The trailer for Bosch: Legacy season 2 premieres on August 24 during the Thursday Night Football Prime Video broadcast of the NFL preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. When it is available online we'll share it here.

How to watch Bosch: Legacy

Bosch: Legacy is available to watch for anyone in the US or UK, as Amazon Freevee is easily available either as a standalone app on smart TVs or as part of Prime Video online. There is no subscription required to watch Amazon Freevee, but you will have to make do with commercials, as there is no way to watch Amazon Freevee without ads.

You can also watch the original Bosch series for free (with ads) on Amazon Freevee. However, you can skip ads for this series if you are a Prime Video subscriber.