Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 6 recap: Maddie has an emotional confrontation

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 6, "Dos Matadores."

Maddie (Madison Lintz) debates whether or not she should face Dockweiler (David Denman) again, Bosch (Titus Welliver) keeps digging on the Parks/Allen cases and Mo (Stephen Chang) has a fun side plot to impress someone. We're going over everything that happened in this episode of Bosch: Legacy.

As a plastic surgeon leaves a house call, Ellis (Max Martini) and Long (Guy Wilson) catch him, shaking him down for the money he owes them. When the doctor is light, they demand more money in the next couple of days.

Elsewhere, Ramirez (Alex Loynaz) gets a text from an unknown number telling him in code to meet at the restaurant he previously met with the FBI. However, it's Chandler (Mimi Rogers) and Bosch waiting for him.

Ramirez explains the Feds caught him in a lie about the shipping container schematics, which is why he has to work with them now. He also told them he thought the schematics were downloaded from Wakefield's phone, but he wasn't certain and didn't know where the phone was. Chandler wants him to keep them informed on anything he tells the FBI moving forward, then shoos him away.

Chandler then gets a text from the DA's office, saying there will be a hearing on whether to remove Bosch from the Parks investigation after he visited the Parks house. Bosch also has a bunch of texts and missed calls, all from cops who he is certain are dragging him for working with Chandler on this case.

Mo is having a much better night, as he goes on a date with Jade (Jessica Camacho). She explains why she was cagey before — an ex-boyfriend has been harassing her, hacking her family's medical records and blackmailing her with them. She doesn't want Mo to worry about it though.

Full court pressure

At the hearing on Bosch, Chandler is able to successfully argue that since Bosch used his real name and used a legitimate way to gain access to the house, there is no reason he should be removed. The judge (Guy Garner) agrees. However, the judge then calls Chandler, the prosecutor (Eddie Yu) and DA Archer (Jim Holmes) into his chambers. Believing Foster to be an open-and-shut case, he wants them to work on a plea deal to get it off his docket. The DA offers second-degree murder, 15 years to life, with a chance at parole. Chandler is adamant Foster deserves his day in court, but she will inform him of the deal (he ultimately opts to decline the deal).

Maddie is getting some pressure from the courts as well when an assistant district attorney (Erin Chambers) visits her at the police station. She just wants to get a sense of what Maddie is going to do with her victim impact statement, knowing Maddie's testimony could help get Dockweiler the max sentence. Maddie says she's not the victim that people should be concerned about, but rather Dockweiler's rape victims.

Mo and Bosch in action

Mo has another date with Jade, getting closer with her and getting more information about her hacking situation. She tells him the server is only accessible on site at a pharmaceutical company, but Mo does not seem worried by the challenge.

Dressed as an inspector, Mo gets access to the building, is able to copy the security guard's key card, gets into the server room and connects to the company's system. Now, as he tells Jade, all he has to do is get or fake employee credentials to gain access to her files.

Bosch, meanwhile, meets again with the detectives on the Allen case (Jacqueline Obradors and DaJaun Johnson). They share that Allen had previously been arrested multiple times for his sex work and drug dealing, but three years ago it just stopped. They don't think he stopped doing it, which means someone in the police was looking out for him. Bosch asks them to help find the last few cops that arrested Allen. He also takes a look at some of the pictures from Allen's murder scene. There are no signs of struggling.

Bosch visits the crime scene himself and knocks on some doors in the apartment building overlooking the alley. He talks with tenants who are confident there were two murderers, though all they heard was car doors slamming and a loud car engine.

Bosch gives Chandler the two murderers theory and the fact Allen must have been unconscious when he was strangled since there was no struggle. This gives them an angle to attack, but they still have to figure out how Foster's DNA got on the Parks scene.

Other things Bosch found out about the case: the bartender where Allen worked out of cleared out his hotel room and still has the stuff, which Bosch tells him to hold on to. Bosch then speaks with the last date Allen had, Matt (Josh Breslow), who confirms the car that picked Allen up had a loud engine, but he never saw it.

Maddie's tough choice

After daydreaming about Dockweiler while on the job, Maddie decides to talk with Chandler to get her advice on what she should do with her victim impact statement. Chandler says Maddie doesn't owe anyone anything, but also speaks about her personal experience with Rogers and not allowing the person who harmed her to have control over her.

The day of the sentencing, Maddie does show up to give her statement. She emphasizes Dockweiler is more than a kidnapper, he is a rapist. Despite all the harm he has caused her, she still considers herself lucky compared to the victims that he violated. She then speaks directly to Dockweiler, saying his victims are not defined by what he did to them, but he is defined by his crimes and that he deserves every bad thing coming his way.

Afterwards, Bosch tells Maddie how proud he is of her. She asks if his feeling of dread over almost losing her has gone away at all. He says it may never go away, but today helped. Maddie agrees.

Ellis and Long react

Mo details what he found on Lexi Parks' phone logs with Bosch. He notices that she called a watch repair shop, which Bosch decides to check out.

There, he talks with Peter Nguyen (Heng Theng), who only confirms that Parks called about a watch repair, but doesn't divulge anything else. Bosch leaves, and when Peter's brother Paul (Thom Tran) arrives he is worried about what Bosch's presence might mean.

Peter is spot on with this. Ellis and Long, who were tailing Bosch, break into the shop and at gunpoint force Peter to tell them what he talked about with Bosch. He explains it was just that Parks called about a repair. Ellis believes him, but he still kills them both and makes the scene look like a robbery so they can get away.

Episodes of Bosch: Legacy are available to stream on Amazon Freevee, with new episodes releasing on Fridays.