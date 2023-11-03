Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 7 recap: the watch is the key

We're in the home stretch of Bosch: Legacy season 2, with all of the different threads starting to come together. Of course, that means things are more dangerous than ever for Bosch (Titus Welliver), Maddie (Madison Lintz) and Chandler (Mimi Rogers).

Making moves

Ellis (Max Martini) and Long (Guy Wilson) are concerned about how close Bosch is getting, but Ellis has a plan. First, they have to do some actual police work, staking out an illegal apartment brothel and gathering evidence.

Outside the courthouse, Chandler puts her own plan into motion, dropping an envelope into a mailbox.

Bosch, meanwhile, visits an Omega watch shop to follow up on Lexi Parks' missing watch. The store owner says the watch was someone else's, a Dr. Schubert, who pawned it off to the Nguyen brothers in order to pay off gambling debts.

Mo (Stephen Chang) has gotten access to the pharmacy's files and is able to locate Jade's info. He is given the option to access the file, but he ultimately decides not to. Later at another date, he gives Jade (Jessica Camacho) a thumb drive with the files, freeing her from her ex.

Then there's Maddie, who is making defensive moves. An officer rep meets with her following her testimony at the Dockweiler hearing. She asks if Maddie is still having trouble sleeping and focusing, but Maddie says no so she can keep working. Though Maddie is clearly still going through some stuff, as she gets emotional with Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) and Paulina (Danielle Larracuente), who is now back on the job.

Bosch's guilt

Bosch gets a call from Detective Duran (Angelo Pagán), who informs him the Nguyens were murdered and they need him to come in. With Chandler in tow, Bosch meets with the detectives. They explain two masked men were seen fleeing the scene after killing the Nguyens and robbing the place (or at least staging a robbery). They ask Bosch what he was doing there. Despite Chandler's protests, Bosch explains he went to follow up on Lexi Parks' watch, letting them know that their colleague Harrick bought if from the Nguyens. Chandler ends the interview there.

She is not thrilled with Bosch talking about the case, concerned about protecting Foster, but Bosch feels some guilt, worried he may have led the killers to the Nguyens. He says as much to Maddie later, where he tells her a bit about the murders and his uncertainty of how much he is to blame.

Ellis's plan

Ellis searches Bosch's apartment for anything he can use against him. He ultimately finds a photo of Maddie. He recognizes her as the cop who was kidnapped and believes they can get to Bosch through her.

Ellis and Long present their evidence on the brothel to their superior and request to be the ones who lead the take down of the operation. They ask for some assistance, specifically Hollywood CRU, Maddie's unit. Meeting with Vasquez to go over the plan, Ellis works it so that he teams up with Maddie.

Battling in the press

Chandler's package was a subpoena for the grand jury, which she sent to Scott Anderson (Eric Ladin), the journalist who previously talked with Bosch about his grand jury testimony. While the package was sent anonymously, Anderson uses the connection to Bosch to single out Chandler as a potential source for the story.

He meets with her, but she declines to comment. He explains he knows the grand jury is dealing with Russian organized crime and domestic terrorism and he is going to publish his story on it the next day.

When he does, a bunch of press want to ask Chandler follow up questions, including Anderson. Chandler does comment this time, saying someone is trying to ruin her reputation but she will not be intimidated.

As a result of the article, jurors are dropping out of the case now that they know what it is dealing with. This is a problem for the FBI, because if they can't get them back, they'll be forced to start their entire investigation over again. All of which we can assume was Chandler's hope with this plan.

However, it may have some negative impact on Chandler. Ramirez (Alex Loynaz) speaks with Rose (David Moses) about his involvement with the FBI now that the article is out there. Rose says how disappointed he is with Ramirez, but it seems to be more pointed at Chandler as he sees her passing by in the hall.

The raid

Madison Lintz in Bosch: Legacy (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Maddie works with Ellis as they prepare to raid the apartment/brothel. He builds a rapport with her, saying how hard it is for people to testify against their captors (like her with Dockweiler) and talking about Bosch, but not bashing him as other cops are doing. This opens Maddie up, who lets slip the detail that Bosch knows two masked men killed the Nguyens.

When the raid goes into action, the cops storm the apartment and arrest the pimps and sex workers. Ellis gets a bit too aggressive, kicking one of the perps, which Maddie sees. After it is all over, Ellis tells her what happened there should stay there. Maddie just calls the day "educational."

Putting the clues together

Bosch is getting a clearer picture of the case. One of Lexi's co-workers gives him her datebook, which just happens to contain a thumb drive with a recording on Lexi calling the Nguyens. She tells them she knows the watch was stolen and threatens to bring a formal investigation if they don't share the records with her. Bosch also follows up on Dr. Schubert, but is unable to reach him.

On the Allen side of things, Bosch receives a text from the detectives working that case that Allen's "guardian angels" were Ellis and Long. Getting more info on them from Mo, he finds out they are experts in surveillance, which makes him confident they are tracking his car. Sure enough, Mo finds the tracker, but Bosch lets him leave it there, wanting them to think they still have eyes on him.

Bosch then discusses everything with Chandler and Mo. Chandler recognizes Ellis and Long as the cops who pulled her over. Bosch believes the watch is the key to all of this.

He and Mo break into the Nguyen's shop to try and find the records. Bosch finds their safe, which Mo is able to crack. Inside, they discover a DVD, presumably with all the info they'll need to prove their theory.

However, Ellis and Long are done letting Bosch run free. Guessing right that Bosch found their tracker, they are able to follow him from Chandler's. As Bosch and Mo drive back to Bosch's place, Ellis pursues them. He turns off his light and speeds up to ram them as the episode ends.

Episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 2 are streaming on Amazon Freevee.