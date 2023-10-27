Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5 recap: Bosch becomes a target

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5, "Hollywood Forever."

The halfway point of the season and Bosch (Titus Welliver) is deep into the Lexi Parks case, which is drawing a lot of hostile attention to him. Meanwhile, Maddie (Madison Lintz) gets her first taste of action again as part of the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU).

Up and at 'em

Maddie wakes at 4 am and gets ready to go for a run. However, she is sure to bring her gun along with her.

Maddie isn't the only one up early. Ellis (Max Martini) wakes Long (Guy Wilson) up so they can place a tracker on Bosch's car.

At the police station, Maddie is again the early bird, beating Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) in. Vasquez notices a pep in her step, which Maddie again chalks up to excitement for the new assignment. Vasquez can tell it's a bit more, hinting she knows about Maddie and Perez (Anthony Gonzales).

An awkward encounter

Bosch notices Lexi Parks had a tan line on her wrist, likely from a watch. However, the murder report didn't mention a watch and one was not found on the scene. He doesn't think it was stolen, as Parks' ring wasn't taken.

Following up on this, Bosch poses as a prospective buyer for the Parks' house to get a better look. When he's able to get a minute alone, he finds the watch case. There's no watch in it, but a receipt of some kind.

As he leaves the house, Bosch runs into Deputy Vince Harrick (Rafael Cabrera), Lexi Parks' husband. He recognizes Bosch and wants to know what he is doing. When Bosch tells him he's investigating for the defense, Harrick gets hostile. Bosch asks him about the watch, with Harrick saying it's at a repair shop, but then he demands Bosch leave.

On the beat

Vasquez and Maddie partner up and walk around the Chinese Theater, aiming to prevent crimes against tourists. Maddie spots a suspicious guy in a black hoodie, but when a fight breaks out it distracts them and the guy in a hoodie is able to get away. Vasquez says they'll keep an eye out for him next time.

Bosch and Chandler (Mimi Rogers), meanwhile, meet up. Bosch admits he may have made a mistake going to the Parks house, something they'll have to keep an eye on. Right now though, they're at the motel James Allen used to bring his dates to try and confirm Foster's alibi. The motel manager says Foster and James were involved. With a little incentive (a cash bribe) he lets them go into Allen's usual room. They take some pictures, but the only thing that looks out of the ordinary is a spot where a picture once clearly hung is gone.

They head to a nearby cemetery to see if they can get security camera footage of the motel. However, the security guard explains they don't have a clean shot of the motel entrance on their cameras, but they do have access to Paramount Studios' water tower camera, which gets a complete view of the area. To get it, they have to bribe the security guard too. Chandler raises an objection, knowing they may have to use him as a witness, but they need that footage so she allows it.

As they leave, Chandler brings up Ellis and Long, recalling she may have seen them at Musso & Frank before they arrested her. Bosch tells her to trust her gut. It's of course spot on, as Ellis and Long are watching the pair from afar at that very moment.

Extracurricular activities

Mo (Stephen Chang) attends a cyber security seminar, where he quickly spots a beautiful woman, Jade Quinn (Jessica Camacho). At an afterparty, Mo and Jade have a bit of a flirtation as they play poker. She asks him who he is? He divulges he's the hacker Rico Spider, but Jade hasn't heard of him. That doesn't deter Mo, who asks for her number. She challenges him — if he's such a good hacker, find it himself.

After Ellis and Long stop trailing Bosch and Chandler, they go to the house where their accomplices, two female sex workers, live. They all work together to steal and blackmail people. Ellis checks out some of the stuff they stole while Long looks over footage from the day, spotting a guy with a nice watch that is an ideal target for them.

Bosch and Maddie have dinner to end their day. Maddie tells him she started working with CRU, which Bosch already knew. He wished she would have talked with him first, but Maddie just took a page out of his book — act first, apologize after. Bosch admits he is proud of her, but reminds her to be safe.

The Boschs are not alright

Bosch is visited by the detectives working the Lexi Parks case (Alex Castillo and Angelo Pagán), who are also colleagues of Varrick. They let his visit to the Parks house go, but warn Bosch not to cross the line again.

Bosch, Chandler and Mo look over the security footage of the cemetery. It spots a van like Foster's arriving at the motel when he said and leaving a few hours later, indicating he never went near Lexi Parks' house. This is enough for Bosch, but Chandler says the footage isn't enough for court, so they'll need something better.

The guy in the black hoodie is back on Hollywood Boulevard. When a family of tourists head for an ATM, Maddie and Vasquez spot him and another individual making a move on the family. Maddie and Vasquez run to stop them, causing the crooks to flee. Maddie chases black hoodie, eventually catching him. As she arrests him she gets aggressive, kicking him and giving him an ear slap when he's already cuffed. Vasquez spots this.

After their shift, Vasquez invites Maddie to a family dinner. She brings up Maddie's aggressive tactics. Maddie tries to shrug it off, but Vasquez warns her not to lose control.

Elsewhere, at a watch repair shop, Ellis shows up hoping to trade in the stuff the girls had stolen, but one of the employees (Heng Theng) tells them the safe is closed for the night so he'll have to come back tomorrow. It's clear they have a working relationship, but not a good one, as the watch repair employees seem put upon by their dealings with Ellis.

The next day, Chandler and Bosch are called before the grand jury about the Rogers case. After his testimony, journalist Scott Anderson (Eric Ladin) spots Bosch and asks him some questions. Bosch doesn't give him anything, but Anderson reveals the FBI took over the Simon Wakefield case. This worries Bosch, who wants Chandler to go over everything about Wakefield so they can be prepared.

That's not their only issue with the feds. After Ramirez (Alex Loynaz) brings Chandler everything on the Rogers case, Chandler shreds the documents and has Ramirez get rid of them. However, he takes them to Agent Jones (Vincent Laresca) and James (Jolene Kay) and gives them a copy of the digital files. This was presumably Chandler's plan, as they hope to entrap the FBI.

What might not be part of the plan is the FBI meeting with the owner of the pipeline that Bosch blew up in season 1. He IDs Bosch as the one that caused the explosion.

Episodes of Bosch: Legacy are available on Amazon Freevee, with new episodes releasing on Fridays.