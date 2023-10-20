Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 1 recap: Bosch searches for Maddie

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 1, "The Lady Vanishes."

The new season picks up with the scene from the Bosch: Legacy season 1 finale where we see a man in the luchador mask in Maddie's (Madison Lutz) apartment. The man attacks her and despite Maddie trying to fight him off, he is able to knock her out using chloroform. As the man removes the mask we see that it is Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman), the city inspector that Maddie had contact with.

Dockweiler places Maddie in a bag, puts her in his truck and drives off.

Bosch warned to stay away

After being the one to find Maddie had been abducted, Bosch (Titus Welliver) remains on the scene as the police begin their investigation. He's out of it at first, worrying about Maddie, but regroups and goes over some of the details with Edgar (Jamie Hector) and Bennett (Cynthia Kaye McWilliams).

There are no immediate witnesses, but Edgar believes it could be connected to the Thai Town rape Maddie was looking into in season 1. However, only people with a connection to law enforcement could have known Maddie was involved in the case to target her. Bosch, with growing frustration, wants to be involved in the investigation, knowing there's only so much time in a missing persons case. Captain Seals (James Read) warns him to stay away, as his involvement could jeopardize their ability to prosecute. He wants Bosch to go home and wait to hear if a ransom demand is made.

Bosch asks his old partner to keep him in the loop, with Edgar promising to do what he can.

Bosch then calls Mo (Stephen Chang) and gets him up to speed. He wants Mo to look into Maddie's debit card, pull up any video of her he can find and check her phone and social media activity. After hanging up, Bosch runs a red light and is nearly struck by a truck, just barely avoiding an accident.

Gathering evidence

Looking through Maddie's locker, Edgar finds her notebook. He then meets with Vasquez (Denise G. Sanchez) to discuss the details of the Thai Town case. He asks about the city inspector Maddie talked to, Dockweiler. Vasquez says Maddie responded to one of his notices, but she doesn't think he knew anything.

Bosch, meanwhile, calls multiple people trying to get any information, but no one is willing to give him anything save for Sgt. Mankiewicz (Scott Klace) saying he'll keep him in the loop. However, Bosch then gets a call from someone at the coroner's office, letting him know a Jane Doe in her early to mid 20s arrived. He lets Bosch come and look at her before anyone else. Thankfully, it's not Maddie. Bosch leaves the coroner's as a new day begins, breaks down and cries.

When he composes himself, he checks in with Mo. He found Maddie had a call with someone using a burner phone, but it may be hard to ID the user. He also mentions Chandler called Maddie a few times in the days leading up to the abduction.

Bosch informs Chandler (Mimi Rogers) that Maddie has been taken and asks when they last spoke. Chandler says she talked with Maddie a few days ago at her apartment. She mentions she saw a man in the courtyard smoking, but thought it was another tenant. Bosch arranges to have Chandler sit with a composite artist to get a sketch of the guy.

Meanwhile, Dockweiler drives in the desert. He stops to give Maddie another shot to keep her out. Maddie starts to stir and sees this, so she tries to fight him off, but with her hands tied she can't overpower him. He gives her the shot and she passes back out.

Bosch talks with Vasquez, going over the different places she and Maddie found stuff for the rape case. Bosch sees the city inspector notice, which Vasquez tells him Maddie followed up on. Vasquez regrets not convincing Maddie to let the detectives handle the rape case, but Bosch doesn't blame her. He believes Maddie just couldn't let it go, admits he probably would have been the same.

We check back in with Dockweiler, who calls a contact in the police to ask about the investigation. He learns there are no witnesses currently. When he hangs up, he is at a car wash. He washes his car, including the bed of his truck, with Maddie no longer there.

Edgar and Bennett, hoping to get some info about what Maddie was looking into with the rape case, visit Dockweiler's home, again as he is the city inspector where they happened. But he's not home. Edgar spots a bunch of cigarettes on the porch. Remembering that the victims said the attacker smelled like cigarette smoke, he picks a butt up as evidence, even if it's a long shot. As they leave, Dockweiler returns home and sees them, but he they don't spot him.

Chandler's composite comes in and Edgar believes the drawing looks like Dockweiler. When he shows bodycam footage of Dockweiler to her, Chandler confirms he was the man she saw outside of Maddie's apartment. Bosch wants Edgar to let him investigate Dockweiler's home before the police arrive with their warrant. He reluctantly agrees.

A surprising move

Jamie Hector and Titus Welliver in Bosch: Legacy (Image credit: Greg Gayne/Amazon Freevee)

Dockweiler is getting dressed in a suit and tie when he hears Bosch break into his house. While Bosch searches the house for Maddie, Dockweiler is able to slip out. Bosch finds Dockweiler's boot and pants in the laundry, as well as a cactus thorn. He leaves just as the police are arriving and calls Edgar, who tells him Dockweiler actually turned himself into the LAPD.

Edgar interrogates Dockweiler. He lays out they have him pretty much dead to rights on the Thai Town rapes, but Dockweiler isn't worried. He says he knows where Maddie is and that she is alive, "for now," but he won't discuss anything else until his lawyer arrives. Bosch arrives at the police station, confident Dockweiler is their guy, but Edgar and Mankiewicz tell him they can't do anything else right now.

The episode ends with Maddie waking up handcuffed in a wooden crate. She screams out for help, but no one hears her, as she is buried underground in the middle of the desert.

New episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere Fridays on Amazon Freevee.