Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 3 recap: Bosch and Maddie back on the case

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 3, "Inside Man."

After the search for Maddie (Madison Lintz) in the first two episodes ended happily, the season sets out on a new course, with Bosch, Maddie and Chandler all getting involved in new cases, including one where Chandler and Bosch are the suspects.

A murder, a robbery and the FBI

The episode starts off with a husband returning from a night shift to find his wife, Lexi Parks (Kim Pettiford), murdered. However, a suspect, David Foster (Patrick Brennan), isn't arrested until four months later. He tells his wife to contact Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) to defend him, as she represented him in the past.

Meanwhile, Bosch (Titus Welliver) is putting the final touches on his house's rebuild and Maddie is back at work. She's bored though, stuck behind the front desk. The one thing that brings a smile to her face is her relationship with Perez (Anthony Gonzales), even if they have to try to hide it at work.

Things aren't so good for Chandler, who is visited by FBI agents (Vincent Laresca and Jolene Kay) and asked about her and Bosch being at the docks the day Rogers was killed by the Russians. They ask if she'll testify willingly, when she refuses they issue her a subpoena for a grand jury. She immediately goes to see Bosch, but he isn't worried about it. He does ask if Chandler is feeling guilty, considering she played right into the FBI's hands coming straight to him, but she says not for a second. Bosch offers to help and has Mo (Stephen Chang) try and look into the emails of Chandler's colleagues, Rose (David Moses) and Ramirez (Alex Loynaz).

Maddie gets a bit of excitement when a woman (Julia Rose) files a report about a $35,000 bracelet stolen from her unlocked car, allowing her to do some honest to goodness police work out in the field.

On the case

Mimi Rogers and Patrick Brennan in Bosch: Legacy (Image credit: Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee)

The first place Maddie goes is the store the victim was at when she was robbed. She looks over the security footage and spots the thief and the car they got into, but can't get a clear picture of either. However, a Tesla was parked in front of the victim's car, and Maddie realizes she can get footage from it for the info she needs. It works and Maddie is completed by Vasquez (Denise Sancehz) for her effort. Later, she talks with Paulina (Danielle Larracuente), who still hasn't returned to the force since being shot, about how good it felt to do her job again.

Chandler meets with Foster, who says he didn't know Lexi Parks and was at home with his wife when the murder happened, though he doesn't have any other witnesses. Chandler gets his arraignment postponed for a month so she can look over the evidence the prosecutor (Eddie Yu) has. He warns her it includes DNA evidence of Foster on and inside the victim.

Meanwhile, Mo finds an encrypted email from Rose & Associates that he can't hack, but it has an attachment he can look at — the blueprint of the shipping container Rogers was using and found dead in. Bosch believes this must have come from either Rose or Ramirez, so he and Mo decide to track them both. Mo follows Rose home, while Bosch tracks Ramirez to a restaurant, where he is quickly met by the FBI agents.

Bosch shows pictures of Ramirez with the FBI to Chandler. Ramirez knows a lot that could cause trouble for them, so they decide to feed him misinformation in the hope it'll lead to an entrapment situation where everything can be thrown out. She gives Bosch $1 as a symbol for hiring him so they can have attorney/client privilege. But she also does want him to help her with the Parks case.

Looking at the photos of the Parks' house, Bosch is intrigued by the "Beware of Dog" sign. At the house, a neighbor comes up and talks to him, thinking he's a prospective buyer. He asks if she heard anything, including the dog barking, but the neighbor says they didn't have a dog. Bosch realizes the killer must have known that.

A new alibi

We meet James Allen (Ty Trumbo) who picks a guy up at a bar and takes him back to his apartment. However, before they do anything, a set of car lights appear outside and James goes to check it out. The lights go away but James does not come back in. The man checks outside and sees that James and the car are gone.

When Chandler interviews Foster's wife, she tells her she needs to know the truth because a jury is not just going to believe her since she's his wife. The wife admits Foster wasn't at home that night, but she has a pretty good idea where he was, getting high.

Chandler gets the real alibi from Foster now, who says he was with his dealer, James Allen. She gets Allen's phone number but is unable to track him down.

Maddie's robbery victim comes to the station after they make an arrest and recover the bracelet. She asks when she can have the bracelet back, but Maddie tells her not until the criminal case is over. The woman is upset, saying she doesn't want to press charges and wants to be able to pick up the bracelet the next day. This raises some red flags for Maddie.

In the FBI case, Chandler lays the first trap for Ramirez, telling him to copy Bosch on everything related to the Foster case and to get her all the hard copies on the Rogers civil suit. Meanwhile, Bosch gets a visit by the FBI agents, but he won't cooperate with them, even after they say they know he blew up Rogers pipeline last season. The agents then talk with their boss, Agent William Baorn (Anthony Michael Hall), for permission to wiretap Bosch and Chandler. He greenlights Bosch, but knows they can't for Chandler. We see the FBI has been working on connecting Chandler and Bosch to a number of known criminals.

In a quick scene, we see two men (Max Martini and Guy Wilson) blackmail a man after he had sex with a prostitute. Where this will go is unclear so far.

Recovery

Bosch looks over the Lexi Parks crime scene photos when Maddie comes home. He doesn't want her to see them, but she insists. They talk about the case, but also how Dockweiler's sentencing is coming up. Bosch asks if she has thought about her victim impact statement, but she hasn't. Bosch thinks it could be a way to articulate her feelings, but Maddie is worried it'll make her feel worse.

She then asks Bosch why he took the case with Chandler. He says when he looks at Lexi Parks he sees Maddie, knowing the same thing could have happened to her.

As Maddie goes to bed, just how much she is still rattled from her kidnapping becomes clear. She double checks her windows are locked and places her gun under a pillow. Even so, she still has trouble sleeping.

Episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 2 are available on Amazon Freevee, with new episodes releasing on Fridays.