Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 2 recap: Bosch races the ticking clock

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 2, "Zzyzx." Catch up with the season premiere with our Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 1 recap.

The clock is ticking for Maddie (Madison Lintz) as she is buried in the desert, putting Bosch (Titus Welliver) into overdrive to get answers and rescue his daughter. So let's not waste any time ourselves and get right into the details of the episode.

Dockweiler's deal

Dockweiler (David Denman) meets with his attorney, James Rafferty (Bruce Davison), and gives him instructions on the kind of deal he wants in exchange for Maddie's location. Rafferty tells the District Attorney (Jim Holmes) Dockweiler wants full immunity from prosecution, "her freedom for my freedom," as he puts it. The DA can't do that, so Rafferty says Dockweiler would likely plead guilty to kidnapping if they drop the rape charges. The DA will consider it, but Rafferty warns him Maddie may not have long.

Rafferty tries to get Dockweiler to give them some proof of life to help facilitate the deal, but he'll only give that when a deal is in place, emphasizing he is the one dictating terms.

Bosch is itching to get into the room with Dockweiler, but Edgar (Jamie Hector) tells him he has to let them do their job. Bosch says he found dirt and foxtail in Dockweiler's apartment, so the lab should test his clothes to see what they can find.

He then calls Crate (Gregory Scott Cummins) and Barrel (Troy Evans) and has them tail Rafferty.

Proof of life

Maddie checks her surroundings and finds that Dockweiler gave her a bottle of water and there's a small tube letting in some air for her. Also, there's a camera in the box, which turns on and starts recording a live feed.

Mo (Stephen Chang) tells Bosch that Dockweiler cleared most of his data, but left search results for sedatives that last four to six hours, which would give them a search radius of about 300 miles. Mo then notices a link to the live feed of Maddie. Bosch wants to know if he can track the signal, but that would take too much time.

Dockweiler set it up so the live feed was also shared with the police and LA media. Captain Seals (James Read) worries the feed may not be live and just a trick by Dockweiler, but Edgar says they have to go on the assumption that she is alive. Edgar then calls Bosch with the lab results, but Bosch isn't answering as he has a plan of his own.

Going rogue

Titus Welliver in Bosch: Legacy (Image credit: Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee)

Bosch calls the police station holding Dockweiler and impersonates an officer to have Dockweiler moved into the interview room. He sneaks into the officer parking lot and uses Maddie's keycard to get into the building and the room with Dockweiler. He immediately gets Dockweiler pinned against the wall and threatens to poke out his eyes with a pen if he doesn't give him Maddie's location. However, Dockweiler just goads Bosch. Edgar gets into the room just in time to convince Bosch to let Dockweiler go. Dockweiler tries to tell others that Bosch assaulted him, but Edgar denies it.

Edgar tells Bosch the lab results showed Dockweiler took Maddie to the desert. But that's only so helpful, so Bosch moves on to his next potential source of info, Rafferty, looping in Chandler (Mimi Rogers) to help.

Maddie isn't just waiting to die. She remembers seeing a fighter jet when Dockweiler stopped to give her a sedative, realizing she must be close to a local air force base. Having managed to uncuff herself, she uses the cuffs to write "EDW" into the wood. However, she has another problem when a scorpion gets into the box. It crawls up her arm and onto her neck, but she is able to move quickly and crush it before it can sting her.

Vasquez (Denise Sanchez), frustrated by not being able to do anything when she's on the clock, goes to Bosch's office when her shift ends. She finds Mo there and offers to help him. When Bosch joins them, they see the "EDW." Bosch realizes that's the airport code for an Air Force base by Joshua Tree and has Mo look up the training flight paths from when Maddie was taken to try and narrow their search. Mo also gives Bosch an envelope as he heads out.

Bosch is going to the hotel Rafferty is staying at to do some digging. Chandler, who already found out Rafferty is a child welfare lawyer who hasn't been practicing in a decade, also goes to the hotel to try and ask Rafferty some more questions. As she talks with him, Bosch uses the manufactured keycard Mo gave him to get into Rafferty's room and look through his files. When Rafferty ends his conversation with Chandler (he's clearly troubled by the situation, but won't violate his client's rights), Chandler gives Bosch a heads up and he is able to just avoid Rafferty and get out.

He reveals Rafferty's files show Dockweiler was adopted after being raised in an abusive religious cult that operated in the desert at a place called Zzyzx. Mo says it lines up with the flight paths. It would take about five hours for Bosch to drive out there, but Chandler can help, arranging for a helicopter and joining him to look for Maddie.

The ticking clock

Edgar talks with Dockweiler. He admits Dockweiler has been ahead of them this whole time, which loosens Dockweiler up enough to give him a hint about where Maddie may be: an hourglass, with sand trickling down to show that time is running out.

That's especially true because when killing the scorpion, Maddie accidentally caused the pipe providing some air to get blocked, so she only has so much time before she runs out.

Thankfully, Bosch and Chandler arrive on the scene to search for Maddie. They can't find anything in the structures at the site, but when Edgar calls and lets Bosch know he thinks Maddie may be buried underground, Bosch climbs a windmill and finds a tube sticking out of the ground.

He grabs a shovel and rushes to the spot. He breaks open the crate and finds Maddie, passed out but alive. Ultimately, she is going to be OK after some recovery time.

Episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 2 are available to stream for free on Amazon Freevee, with new episodes releasing on Fridays.