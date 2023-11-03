Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 8 recap: Bosch goes on the hunt

After the cliff-hanging ending of episode 7, the only place for Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 8, "Seventy-Four Degrees in Belize," to pick up is right where things left off (even back tracked a few seconds).

That's what we get, as Ellis (Max Martini) and Long (Guy Wilson) rev up their car to crash into Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Mo (Stephen Chang). They get beside Bosch and Mo and run them off the road, over a cliff (a different cliff-hanger) and causing Mo's car to flip multiple times before coming to a stop. Ellis and Long flee the scene, but are Bosch and Mo OK?

It's only episode 8, of course they are OK. Bosch is mostly just scratched up, while Mo is dealing with a concussion. They talk about the crash, remembering that what hit them sounded like a muscle car. Mo also believes he saw a silver car just for a second in his mirror.

The hunters become the hunted

When Bosch gets home after his hospital stay, he removes the tracker from his car and destroys it; no more playing around with Ellis and Long. He and Chandler look over the DVD they got from the watch shop, which shows Ellis and Long discussing the watch with Paul Nguyen. That's one connection. They then remember that the last guy James Allen had a date with remembers hearing a muscle car, Bosch decides to figure out if it's the same car that hit him.

Knowing where cops take their cars for repairs. Bosch tracks down the silver car, proving it belongs to Ellis. He looks through it, taking pictures and finding a receipt that he makes a note of.

Chandler, meanwhile, goes back to the graveyard to get more security footage from the water tower with the hope she can prove Ellis' car was at the motel the night James Allen was killed.

It's only as all of this is happening that Ellis and Long find out that Bosch survived, which makes them a bit nervous.

FBI makes it personal

The FBI agents Jones and James (Vincent Laresca and Jolene Kay) believe that Ramirez (Alex Loynaz) has been burned as a source. Their boss, Agent Baron (Anthony Michael Hall), tells them they are finally getting search warrants, though they'll take a bit more time. In the meantime, he has another way for them to continue their investigation.

Jones and James pay Maddie (Madison Lintz) a visit, interrogating her at the police station. They ask her where she was when Carl Rogers was released, how she felt when he was released and how Chandler felt. She says they were all upset. They then ask her about the pipeline explosion, which she knows nothing about. They insinuate that Bosch was involved and it would be considered domestic terrorism. At this Maddie quickly says she is done answering questions.

She does have some questions of her own though for Bosch. She meets with him and wants to know if any of it is true. He says he can't tell her for her own good, answering the question by omission.

Zeroing in

Using the footage Chandler got from the security guard, Mo confirmed Ellis and Long visited Allen the night he was killed. They then play out what they believed happened: Dr. Schubert (Patrick Day) gets Ellis and Long to "steal" the watch for him to pay of gambling debts and they sell it to the Nguyens as part of their arrangement. Harrick buys the watch for Lexi, but she learns it is stolen and threatens to audit the Nguyens, which would expose Ellis and Long. They kill her and frame Foster for the murder. The one thing they can't figure out is how Foster's DNA was found on the scene.

With that mystery mostly in order, Bosch tells Chandler that the FBI talked with Maddie. He he doesn't want his daughter's career to be collateral damage, but Chandler insists that it won't.

Meanwhile, Ellis is officially worried about how close Bosch is getting. He tells Long that it's time for "everything" to go.

Bosch visits Dr. Schubert to talk about Lexi Parks and warn him that he could be in danger from Ellis and Long. How right he is, as the two corrupt cops show up at Schubert's and spot Bosch's car. As they storm the house, Bosch and Schubert go and hide upstairs, with Bosch calling 9-1-1. When away from Bosch, Schubert emerges and tries to convince Ellis and Long he didn't tell Bosch anything, but Long shoots him anyway.

A firefight begins, with Bosch managing to shoot Long, though Ellis gets away. Long is dying, but Bosch isn't that interested in helping him out, he just wants to know where Ellis is going. Long won't say.

After the police arrive on the scene, Bosch talks with detectives Santana (Alex Castillo) and Duran (Angelo Pagán), giving them all he had on Ellis and Long's involvement in the Lexi Parks case. But they are still suspicious of him for the murder.

Bosch knows that Ellis could be going after the sex workers he's used throughout the season next, so he gets Chandler to agree to let them use her safe house.

Talking with Maddie after everything, Bosch is disappointed Ellis is likely long gone, but says he won't lose sleep over how everything went down. Circling back to the pipeline, Maddie asks if Bosch would ever lie to her. He says no, but there are things that he just can't tell her about.

Legal woes

Jolene Kay, Vincent Laresca, Mimi Rogers and Anthony Michael Hall (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

One case may be solved, but there are still legal issues to deal with. Foster (Patrick Brennan) was attacked while he was moving cells, including by some deputies who were supposed to be protecting him. Chandler meets with the prosecutor and the judge, who agree to have Foster placed in protective custody and remind the sheriff department that he is not to be harmed.

Then, the FBI finally has their search warrants and go through Bosch's house and Chandler's office. This is very upsetting to Marty Rose (David Moses), who says Chandler has put the firm at risk and he must do what he can to protect it, which may mean getting rid of her.

The FBI doesn't find much, but they do stumble on a recording of Chandler sounding like she is threatening Rogers, which makes them believe that she knew about the explosion ahead of time. This gives them enough to arrest her.