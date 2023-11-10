Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 9 recap: showdown at the pier

After arresting her at the end of episode 8, the FBI think they have Chandler (Mimi Rogers) dead to rights, telling her if she doesn't play ball and give them info on the Russian gang Bratva and Bosch, they are going to send her away to jail for a long time. However, Chandler seems confident and tells them no deal.

Bosch (Titus Welliver) is confident too as he meets up with Maddie (Madison Lintz), not only about Chandler but also saying Ellis (Max Martini) is likely long gone after slipping the police. Bosch is so cool, he is not phased at all when someone he put in jail for 10 years but is newly released, Daryl Hill (Thai Edwards), comes up to him. Maddie is on edge though, showing her gun and badge to get him to back off, which he does, not wanting any trouble.

Here's our complete recap Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 9.

Escape plans

Turns out Ellis has not left town yet, but he is trying to. Hiding out on a boat, he has paid for someone to help him sneak out of town, giving him new clothes, a new passport and a new driver's license, but a getaway car is tougher to come by (the boat's engine doesn't work). Ellis' associate says no one is willing to help him with a car unless he pays more money, so he reluctantly agrees.

Chandler is bailed out by Marty (David Moses). She apologizes for the hit the firm has taken and promises she'll fix it, assuring him she knows what she is doing. Marty isn't too sure and doesn't stick around when Chandler gives a statement to the press. She says the FBI is trying to destroy her reputation and has overreached, calling their investigation careless and ultimately baseless.

Agents Jones (Vincent Laresca) and James (Jolene Kay) think Chandler is just playing it up for the press, but Baron (Anthony Michael Hall) is worried she is up to something.

Meanwhile, Chandler and Bosch are also trying to get the Foster case thrown out, explaining how and why it was Ellis and Long that killed Lexi Parks. But District Attorney Archer (Jim Holmes) says he isn't buying it and refuses to drop the case. Chandler calls him out, saying he's just trying to save face ahead of the upcoming election.

The next day, Chandler springs her trap on the FBI at a hearing to try and dismiss the case. The FBI comes in with the bag of shredded Rogers files, but Chandler quickly reveals that it was all a setup. She gave the real files to her attorney, still very much intact, which means the FBI just has a bag of scrap paper. This makes the search warrant based on the idea Chandler destroyed evidence invalid and any evidence they found as a result inadmissible. The judge dismisses the case. However, Baron tells Chandler that it isn't over yet.

Anthony Michael Hall and Mimi Rogers in Bosch: Legacy (Image credit: Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee)

Showdown at the pier

As Bosch drives away from the courthouse, he spots a tail on him. He runs a red light to try and shake it, but it's a cop car that then pulls him over. It's actually Maddie, doing what she can to keep an eye on Bosch as she thinks something is up.

Mo (Stephen Chang) and the twins that worked for Ellis (Julie Burrise and Jakki Jandrell) are going stir-crazy in the safe house, but Bosch and Chandler are on their way to get their testimony. First, Bosch slips the lookouts Maddie has posted outside his office, which he does with relative ease, and is picked up by Chandler.

At the safe house, the twins mention Ellis and Long got possession of a boat as part of one of their scams, the Calamity Jane. Bosch thinks this is where Ellis could be found and takes Chandler's car to check it out.

Maddie, meanwhile, talks with Vasquez (Denise Sanchez), believing she is following in her father's footsteps, for better and for worse. But it's knowing her father so well that comes in handy when the police outside his office say a blonde woman showed up. Maddie thinks it might be Sam (Cora Welliver), the dog walker, who only comes when Bosch isn't there. The cops report the woman is coming out with the dog, which confirms Maddie's theory. She is able to get a tracking location on Bosch's phone and sees he is heading toward the marina, believing he is going after Ellis on his own. When they get to the marina, they split up to look for Bosch, but Vasquez tells Maddie to stay in sight.

With Mo helping him find the boat, Bosch checks it out. Inside he finds another boat owner tied up that Ellis caught snooping around earlier in the episode. However, Ellis is able to sneak up on Bosch, holding him at gunpoint. Bosch tells him that the cops are on their way, as CRU has been tailing him, telling him to check the scanners to confirm. This makes Ellis second guess himself for a second, which is enough for Bosch to knock the gun out of his hand and scrap with Ellis. Ellis tries to pull another gun, but Bosch struggles with him over it, with a shot being fired into the ground before the gun itself hits the ground.

The gunshot gets Maddie and Vasquez's attention and they make a B-line toward it.

The fight tumbles out onto the deck of the boat. Ellis gains the upper hand, choking Bosch. Bosch is able to grab a sharp object and stab Ellis in the chest with it, causing him to break the choke. However, this allows Ellis to grab the gun again and point it at Bosch. Maddie arrives just in time, yelling for Ellis to freeze and drop the gun. He thinks about it for a second, but then raises the gun again at Bosch. Maddie shoots first, hitting Ellis, knocking him off the boat into the water and killing him. Vasquez arrives on the scene after everything concludes.

Bosch looks to his daughter, who mouths "I've got you" to him. When they are able to meet up after the other police arrive, Bosch tells her thank you. Maddie has to be questioned about the shooting, but Bosch assures her she did the right thing.

The FBI's mole

Still reeling from the Chandler fallout, Baron reveals their plan to get both Chandler and Bosch — Jade (Jessica Camacho) is actually an undercover agent, who will work Mo to get the info they need.

Episodes of Bosch: Legacy season 2 are streaming on Amazon Freevee.