Gen V: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about The Boys spinoff

We have seen the world of The Boys expand over three seasons (with The Boys season 4 coming down the pipe), but get ready for a new look at this world of superheroes with an all-new Prime Video TV show, Gen V.

Gen V is a spinoff show to The Boys, set after the revelation of Compound V in the main series. But what makes this new series stand out is that it is going to focus on a group of young supes at a school designed to help them test and train their powers. What could possibly go wrong?

Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters (Law & Order: SVU, Agent Carter) are injecting some fresh perspectives into Gen V as the showrunners and executive producers, though The Boys creatives Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are also on board as executive producers.

Here is everything we know about Gen V.

Gen V is set to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 29.

It is not clear how many episodes of Gen V there are going to be or how Prime Video is going to release them, as the streaming service seems to alternate between one and multiple episodes a week depending on the show.

Gen V plot

Here is the official synopsis of Gen V from Prime Video:

"From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

Gen V cast

A new group of supes means a number of new faces are going to lead Gen V. Set to star in the series are Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizzie Broadway (Ghosted), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind) and Marco Pigossi (Invisible City). Clancy Brown (John Wick: Chapter 4) and Jason Ritter (Candy) also join the series as guest stars.

Some alums of The Boys are also going to appear in Gen V, including Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minfie (Ashley Barrett) and PJ Bryne (Adam Bourke).

Gen V trailer

There is no trailer for Gen V right now. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

How to watch Gen V

When Gen V premieres, you are going to need a Prime Video subscription if you want to watch the series, which is available to anyone who has an Amazon Prime account. In addition to Gen V, Prime Video gives you access to a library of TV shows and movies and original series like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Summer I Turned Pretty and, of course, The Boys.