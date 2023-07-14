Lego Masters season 4: release date, everything we know so far

It's time for another beloved Fox reality competition that features talented contestants and everyone's favorite building blocks: Lego. Lego Masters season 4 returns this fall, sharing Thursday nights with Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen season 22.

The holiday-themed bricktastic Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will air in a three-night event beginning December 19, and another celebrity special will also take place during the holiday season.

Here's what we know about Lego Masters season 4.

Lego Masters season 4 premieres Thursday, September 28, at 9 pm ET/PT. As we mentioned, the show will share Thursdays with Hell's Kitchen, which kicks off the night at 8 pm ET/PT.

We don't have a premiere date in the UK just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Lego Masters season 4 plot

Here's the plot of Lego Masters season 4 from Fox: "Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Throughout the competition, host Will Arnett and expert judges encourage the amateur builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges with the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS."

Lego Masters season 4 cast

We don't know who the contestants will be in season 4, but we do know that Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Movie) will be back as the host and he'll be joined by expert judges who will help him find the Lego Master.

Lego Masters season 4 trailer

There's no trailer for Lego Masters season 4 just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Lego Masters season 4

Lego Masters season 4 airs on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or FuboTV. New episodes will be available the day after they air on the Fox on Demand app as well as Hulu.

We’ll keep you posted about when the show is available to watch in the UK.