Ed's treatment of Liz left me exhausted after 90 Day: The Last Resort episode 3

At this point, I really shouldn't be shocked by any of Ed's antics. He has a history in the 90 Day universe of making provocative statements and doing polarizing things that have garnered plenty of side-eyes. That continues on in 90 Day: The Last Resort episode 3.

Toward the end of The Last Resort episode 2, Ed and Kelly were locking horns in the jacuzzi over Ed's name-calling. Kelly resented being called outside of his name and Ed pretty much justified his actions by claiming Kelly labeled him a cheater in the earlier therapy exercise. Again, Ed did actually cheat and admitted to doing it, so I'm not sure why he's upset.

Either way, this heated conversation continued on in episode 3 with Angela trying to diffuse the situation and get Kelly to understand Ed's point of view. With her playing mediator, the night was bound to continue to go left — which it did. Anglea tried to get Ed to stop talking and start listening by splashing Ed in the face with water, which also happened to hit Liz. Ed was unable to do any of that, so Kelly and Molly walked away to de-escalate the situation.

Not long after Kelly and Molly left, Liz hopped out of the jacuzzi upset, and prepared to head back to the room. Angela tried to get Liz to stay and talk her feelings out with Ed. That's when Liz tossed out the comment, "I love you Angie, but you speak over everybody." The statement caused Angela to see red and she launched into a full tirade.

Angela literally chased after Liz who was walking away, bombarding Ed's fiancée with insult after insult. The Georgian meemaw was adamant she doesn't overtalk Liz and that she was only sticking up for Ed against Kelly because Liz failed to do so. There came a point where Angela was literally nose to nose with Liz yelling, and I for one am pleasantly surprised that confrontation didn't turn physical.

After security stepped in and managed to reel Angela in, Ed and Liz went back to their room and then Ed made me almost want to bang my head on a wall. If it wasn't bad enough that he just watched Angela torment Liz, he then proceeded to tell Liz, "You got what you deserved. That's what you got. You deserved that ass-chewing." Ed even professed to be thankful for Angela taking up for him.

Liz was just floored by Ed's remarks; so was I. How in the world could he think Liz earned the verbal lashing from Angela? Yes, he said Angela got inappropriate, but for him to think his wife-to-be was deserving of that harsh treatment is mind-boggling to hear.

When Liz and Ed talked about the Angela incident the next day, Ed just reiterated that at least someone stood up for him as Liz never does. Additionally, he refused to hear Liz's perspective and kept interrupting whenever she spoke. She wound up leaving that conversation in tears and calling her mom. Thankfully, Liz's mom gave her the advice she needed to hear. By the time the couple talks again, she's a little more forceful about getting her point across, although, I can't be sure Ed particularly cared.

I just don't know about Ed anymore as it pertains to his TV presence.