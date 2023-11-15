Full Swing season 2: sneak peek and everything we know about the golf docuseries

It's almost time to head back onto the golf course with some of the best players in the game today, as Full Swing season 2 is on its way on Netflix. The sports docuseries became a smash hit with viewers, engaging both long-time golf fans and bringing in many who weren't as familiar with the sport through its incredible access and close looks at the lives of various players. Expect plenty more of that with Full Swing season 2.

Full Swing is just one example of the sports docuseries being a hit format for Netflix. While this show covers golf, the streamer has Drive to Survive for Formula 1, Break Point for tennis, Tour de France: Unchained for cycling and Quarterback for the NFL.

Get everything you need to know about Full Swing season 2 right here, including a sneak peek at the new season.

Netflix has not announced a release date for Full Swing season 2. The only clue that we have is in the few promotional materials currently available, with Netflix just saying season 2 is "coming soon."

The first season of Full Swing debuted on February 15, 2023, so it wouldn't be a big surprise if season 2 ends up having a similar release date.

Full Swing season 2 cast

Netflix hasn't officially said which golfers are being featured in Full Swing season 2, but the expectation is that many, if not all, of the golfers who appeared in season 1 are going to return for season 2.

We do definitely know that Joel Dahmen is going to be back for season 2, as the breakout star was featured in a sneak peek for the new season that you can watch below. Besides Dahmen, the Full Swing season 1 cast included:

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Ian Poulter

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Full Swing season 2 premise

The overall premise for Full Swing is not changing after its first season. The docuseries follows some of the world's top professional golfers both at home and on the course, including them at some of the biggest tournaments in the world.

While season 1 got the added bonus of the emerging PGA Tour/LIV Golf rivalry as part of its storyline, season 2 may kick things up a notch even more. Expect to see players' reactions to the historic PGA Tour/LIV Golf merger as well as scenes from the 2023 Ryder Cup, though Full Swing participants decided to only allow limited access during this team event.

Full Swing season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Full Swing season 2 yet, but Netflix did release a sneak peek of the new season, which you can watch below. It features season 1 breakout Joel Dahmen and his caddie Geno Bonnalie talking about the effect their newfound fame has had on them.

How to watch Full Swing

Full Swing is a Netflix original series, so you have to be a Netflix subscriber in order to watch. There are multiple subscription plans you can choose from, all of which will allow you to watch Full Swing.