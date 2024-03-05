Full Swing season 2 cast: all the golfers featured in the Netflix sports docuseries

Netflix is heading back to the links, as Full Swing season 2 tees off on Wednesday, March 6, exclusively on the streaming service. The behind-the-scenes look at the golfing world that not only appealed to die-hard golf fans but gave new viewers a fresh perspective of the game returns with eight episodes and 13 pro golfers at the center of the season, some of which return after previously appearing in Full Swing season 1.

As the sport continued to go through a period of major changes in 2023, Full Swing was there to capture it and get the opinions of those most directly impacted. Among the things set to be discussed this season are the proposed PGA Tour deal with the backers of rival LIV Golf, and some exciting action at the year's biggest tournaments, including the bi-annual, intercontinental event that is the Ryder Cup.

Read about the subjects that are going to be central to the Full Swing season 2 drama right here (more golfers and individuals will be featured, but these are the stars of the season).

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

At the age of 25, Keegan Bradley announced himself to the golfing world by winning the 2011 PGA Championship, one of golf's four major events. He would win his third career event in 2012 but then go six years without registering a PGA Tour win. But wins in 2022 and in 2023 got Bradley back in the mix for one of golf's highest honors, being named to a Ryder Cup team for the first time since 2014, as he battled it out with several other golfers to be among Team USA's captain's picks.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Another fresh face to the Full Swing cast in season 2, Wyndham Clark, was not very well known even among golf fans at the start of the 2023 season. But as he set out on his fifth PGA Tour season that would soon change with some impressive performances in some of the game's biggest events. Just how far would his star rise?

Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Joel Dahmen was one of the reasons that viewers fell in love with Full Swing, as his laid-back attitude and magical run at the 2022 US Open endeared golf fans to him. However, how does he — both personally and professionally — deal with his newfound fame from the Netflix series? And can he finally find firm footing on the PGA Tour?

Luke Donald

Luke Donald in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Luke Donald earned five PGA Tour victories over the course of his professional career, but 2023 saw what is perhaps his career highlight, as he was named the captain for Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup. With the bi-annual tournament taking place in Europe (Italy, to be specific), the pressure is on Donald and his team of assembled players to take back the trophy from Team USA after they embarrassed Team Europe at the 2022 Ryder Cup.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Full Swing viewers have seen Alex Fitzpatrick before, but that was part of the episode spotlighting his older brother Matt Fitzpatrick's victory at the 2022 US Open. But Alex is a pro golfer himself, though he currently does not have a PGA Tour card. As his brother continues to reach the biggest stages of the game, how is Alex's career progressing?

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Full Swing)

Speaking of Matt Fitzpatrick, he is once again going to be among the featured golfers in Full Swing season 2. There are raised expectations for the golfer following his US Open victory, including being a key piece and leader of Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, as he makes the team for a third time despite just being 29 years old.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Rickie Fowler has been one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour for years, instantly recognizable for often wearing orange on Sundays in honor of his alma mater, Oklahoma State. But Fowler had been through a few tough years entering the 2023 PGA Tour season, including not winning an event since 2019 and dropping heavily in the rankings. Could he get his game back to a place where he could not only be a factor on Sundays but earn a long-awaited win?

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Whether or not many golfers would be leaving the PGA Tour for the new LIV Golf tour was one of the biggest questions at the center of Full Swing season 1. A key figure in that discussion was Dustin Johnson, a former world No. 1 golfer and major champion winner. Johnson has been one of the most successful golfers on LIV since he joined, so how did he feel about the news that LIV and the PGA Tour are working to become partners after their bitter rivalry the year before?

Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflxi)

From 2007 to 2015, Zach Johnson was among the more consistent golfers in the world. He had 83 top-10 finishes, 42 top-5 finishes and 11 wins in that span, including two major championships at the Masters and the Open Championship (at St. Andrews no less). But in 2023, Johnson took on the next challenge of his career, being the captain for Team USA at the Ryder Cup, trying to do something that no US team has done since 1993 — win in Europe.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Tom Kim joined the PGA Tour in 2022, the first year that Full Swing covered the sport. Kim, however, did not make an appearance, but he was certainly making a name for himself on the tour, as he won two events in 2022 and quickly became one of the biggest young names in golf. How does he handle his quick success, including his first chance to defend his wins from the previous season?

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When it came to the counterargument for LIV both in Full Swing season 1 and in general, Rory McIlroy led the charge. One of the best golfers in the world, he vehemently defended the PGA Tour and sought ways to make it better and keep the game's best from leaving for their new competitor. So how does he feel now that the PGA Tour and those behind LIV are working together? And beyond the politics, can Rory snap his major drought and help Team Europe reclaim the Ryder Cup?

Justin Rose

Justin Rose in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

After more than 20 years on the PGA Tour, Justin Rose remains one of the best golfers in the world, even if his best results are a bit fewer and farther between. But he was in the thick of the race to be among Team Europe's captains for the Ryder Cup, where his skill and leadership could help a young team trying to defend their home turf. But can he make the squad?

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas in Full Swing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

One of the stars of Full Swing season 1, Justin Thomas' comeback win at the PGA Championship was among the highlights of the season. Thomas' 2023 season, however, is going to show fans how fickle the game can be, as he deals with struggles that not only impact his weekly performance in PGA Tour events, but also risk keeping him off the USA's Ryder Cup team.

Full Swing season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting March 6. A Netflix subscription is required to watch.