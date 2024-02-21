The Masked Singer season 11: release date, trailer and everything we know about the singing competition

Ready to "take it off" again with The Masked Singer season 11? After celebrating ten seasons last year, it's time to embark on the biggest and boldest season ever.

This season, The Masked Singer family will grow with the addition of a new judge who will help the panel guess who's under the masks. We're still awaiting details about season 11 but we can expect more theme nights and the return of the Ding Dong Keep It On save feature. We'll have more information about the theme nights as it becomes available.

Here's everything we know about The Masked Singer season 11.

The Masked Singer season 11 premieres on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. You can watch new episodes the following day on Hulu, where you'll also find previous seasons of the show.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Masked Singer season 11 masks

We're still awaiting official word on the complete lineup of masks, but so far the show has announced seven costumed contestants: Lovebird (not pictured), Goldfish, Starfish, Ugly Sweater, Book, Lizard and Gumball.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX) (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX) (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX) (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX) (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX) (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

The Masked Singer season 11 premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Masked Singer season 11: "In honor of its milestone 11th season, The Masked Singer celebrates with some of the biggest and boldest costumes in the show's history -- with some of the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath. The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, and welcomes new judge Rita Ora, alongside fan-favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The season features the return of special theme nights and unforgettable show-stopping performances that keep everyone guessing who is behind the mask."

The Masked Singer season 11 panelists and host

The Masked Singer season 11 will feature several familiar faces and one new one. Nick Cannon (Drumline) will once again play host and master of ceremonies for the show while Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg (Dirty Love) and singer Robin Thicke will make up the panel, along with a newcomer: singer, songwriter and actress Rita Ora (Wonderwell). Ora will be stepping in for Nicole Scherzinger this season while Scherzinger performs in a West End production of Cats.

The Masked Singer season 11 trailer

There's no official trailer for The Masked Singer season 11, but you can take a look at the following teaser:

These masks are GIVING! 🤩 Don't miss the Season 11 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 6 on @FOXTV and next day on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/Kr141jMcjCFebruary 20, 2024 See more

Previous winners of The Masked Singer