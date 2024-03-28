Sir Lion made their big debut as the Group C wildcard on The Masked Singer season 11. But who is Sir Lion on The Masked Singer season 11?

Let's look at all of the clues to see if we can figure out Sir Lion's identity.

Sir Lion made his debut on TV Theme Night on The Masked Singer season 11, joining fellow Group C competitors Lizard, Clock and Poodle Moth.

Here's the episode description for TV Theme Night on March 27: "On The Masked Singer’s 'TV Theme Night,' it’s time to celebrate the very best of the small screen! Panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Rita Ora open the show with a performance of one of television’s most iconic theme songs from Gilligan’s Island. Then, Season Eleven contestants pay tribute to theme songs including Scooby-Doo, The Hills and Good Times."

Who is Sir Lion on The Masked Singer season 11?

Sir Lion turned out to be Extra host Billy Bush.

Who is Sir Lion on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

The judges had some interesting theories about Sir Lion's identity but no one got it right. Take a look:

TV Theme Night guesses: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Seth Myers, Ryan Seacrest

Who is Sir Lion on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

TV Theme Night song pick: "Love and Marriage" by Frank Sinatra

Who is Sir Lion on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

Here's a roundup of all the clues about Sir Lion's identity right here:

TV Theme Night clues

Clue: Flintstones co-star. "I wasn't in the cartoon, but I've co-starred on a different TV show with Betty Rubble."

Voiceover clue: "Every good night of television needs a twist! So, what better role for me to play than the wildcard. Like the king of the jungle, I come from a well-known pride. But never took it for granted. I jumped through hoops to become a ringleader in Hollywood. Rubbing elbows with everyone from Tom Cruise to Tom Hanks. But in show business, the higher you climb, the harder you fall. Luckily, lions are fierce, and I’ve landed on my feet no matter what this town throws my way. In Hollywood, success and struggle go together like a horse and carriage. Get ready to fall in love with this lion."

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.