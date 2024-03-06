It seems fitting that one of the newest costumes to grace The Masked Singer season 11 is Starfish. After all, they're shaped like a star! But who is Starfish on The Masked Singer season 11? Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure it out!

This brightly colored sea star costume is hiding the identity of a celebrity, but who could it be? Is their costume a hint to their identity? Could Starfish be someone from Bravo's popular Below Deck franchise, or could they be an Olympic swimmer competing in the singing competition before heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics?

Starfish joins fellow competitors Goldfish, Book, Lovebird and Ugly Sweater in the season premiere episode, "Rita We Love Your Ora."

There are no end to the possibilities and we can't wait to hear Starfish sing during the series premiere on March 6 so we can really start guessing.

Who is Starfish on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

Like most of the elaborate costumes on The Masked Singer, the Starfish costume doesn't give much away. The sea star is sporting a ruffled one-piece bathing suit instead of swim trunks, so it's possible that there's a female under the mask. They also have goggles and a snorkel that doubles as a microphone.

(Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Who is Starfish on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

We won't know what Starfish sings until the season premiere episode, so check back here after the episode airs!

Who is Starfish on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

We're hoping that The Masked Singer powers that be reveal some tantalizing details about Starfish's identity in the season premiere. Be sure to check back after the episode airs for all of the clues revealed in the episode.

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.