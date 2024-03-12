The elegant Cleocatra is making their debut on The Masked Singer season 11. But who is Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11?

Cleocatra makes their debut on The Wizard of Oz Night on The Masked Singer season 11 along with fellow Group B competitors Gumball, Afghan Hound and a duo known as The Beets.

Here's the episode description for The Wizard of Oz Night on March 13: "Join us for a trip down the Yellow Brick Road on the The Wizard of Oz night on The Masked Singer. Four new celebrities sing their hearts out and celebrate iconic moments from the legendary The Wizard of Oz film. The Masked Singer’s very own Sun, LeAnn Rimes, returns to the stage to sing her rendition of 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow.' The season eleven contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy Nominations, 11 Platinum Albums, 33 Teen Choice Nominations, 108 million Records Sold, 326 Film Appearances and have 1.7 billion Spotify Streams! Tune-in as another celebrity is unmasked in the all-new Group B Premiere: The Wizard of Oz Night episode of The Masked Singer airing Wednesday, March 13"

Let's look at all of the clues to see if we can figure out Cleocatra's identity.

Who is Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

Cleocatra looks every bit as royal as their royal Egyptian namesake. That makes us wonder if there's a member of pop culture royalty under the mask.

Who is Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

Who is Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

Who is Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

Who is Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

Who is Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.