When it comes to revealing the identities of the famous contestants performing from under their masks, The Masked Singer franchise isn't exactly an open book...which is why we're excited to see Book competing in The Masked Singer season 11. So who is Book on The Masked Singer season 11? Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who Book might be.

Unlike most of The Masked Singer's previous competitors, Book is a two-for-one contestant with a very cheerful worm peeking out to say hello. (Book-worm, get it?) Book is sporting a moustache and bowler hat, making us think of older, refined, tea-sipping gentlemen and gentle ladies. Is Book's literal appearance a clue about their identity?

Who is Book on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

With that boxy body, it's hard to figure out if we're looking at someone who is tall or short. It's hard to make anything out, really. We don't know who's under the mask just yet (incidentally, how does one get out of the Book costume?) but for now we're going to guess that there's a famous author under the Book mask. Maybe Stephen King?

We have a feeling that the judges will be stumped about Book's identity, too. Unless they have a very unique voice, it's going to be rough trying to find ways to identify them because the costume gives nothing away. That means the clues will be very, very important.

Be sure to check back and see what the judges guess about Book's identity in the season premiere.

(Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Who is Book on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

We won't know what Book is singing until the season premiere, so be sure to check back for more details!

Who is Book on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

What clues will The Masked Singer provide about Book's identity? We'll have to see what the show reveals in the season premiere!

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.