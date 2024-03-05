Goldfish is making a big splash on The Masked Singer season 11. Before the show premiered, a clip of Goldfish singing in the season premiere dazzled fans and gave them a glimpse of all that's to come. But who is Goldfish on The Masked Singer season 11? Let's look at all of the clues to see if we can figure it out.

Goldfish has a stunning golden-orange dress with an elegant skirt that doubles as a long, flowing tail.

Before we get into our conversation about Goldfish's identity, check out their performance below and see if you can guess who's under the mask:

This #GoldfishMask performance is un-bowl-ievable! 😍Catch this performance and more in #TheMaskedSinger Season 11 premiere this Wednesday on @FOXTV and stream next day on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/wZQJOROG01March 4, 2024 See more

Who is Goldfish on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

As soon as the clip of Goldfish's first performance dropped on social media ahead of The Masked Singer season 11's premiere, fans started buzzing with guesses about Goldfish's identity. The early frontrunners were Kristen Chenowith and Vanessa Hudgens. Other guesses included Annie Potts, Idina Menzel and Margot Robbie.

Regardless of whether they're right or wrong, there's no question that fans are ready for The Masked Singer season 11 to get underway so the fun of trying to guess who's under the mask can begin.

We'll have to wait and see what the judges say in the season premiere.

I hear Kristin ChenowethMarch 4, 2024 See more

that's vanessa hudgens for sure!March 4, 2024 See more

I’m sorry.. Vanessa.. my butt..!!! I swear that’s Kristin Chenoweth..!!! 😃😃 Either way… I’m sooo ready for this season to get on…!!!! 😃😃March 5, 2024 See more

Who is Goldfish on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

We know from the clip released from the season premiere that Goldfish performs Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" in the season premiere. We'll have to wait and see what other songs they perform during the competition, so check back here for updates.

Who is Goldfish on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

We have a feeling that the show clues for Goldfish will be very revealing. With so many fans convinced of their identity, if any of the clues indicate that Goldfish is Vanessa Hudgens or Kristin Chenowith then fans will have no trouble making connections to support their picks.

We'll add all of the show clues right here once they're available, so make sure you check back after the show!

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.