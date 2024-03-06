Take flight with Lovebird on The Masked Singer season 11! The latest bird-themed costume lands on the singing competition and we can't wait to learn more about them. So who is Lovebird on The Masked Singer season 11? Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure it out.

Lovebird makes their Masked Singer debut in the season premiere with fellow competitors Goldfish, Book, Ugly Sweater and Starfish in the first round of the singing competition. The premiere night theme is "Rita We Love Your Ora" in honor of new judge Rita Ora, who steps in for judge Nicole Scherzinger this season.

Let's take a look at some of the clues to figure out just who Lovebird could be.

Who is Lovebird on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

Interestingly, it looks like Lovebird might have ditched part of their costume between when the promotional photo was taken (below) and when they performed in the season premiere, which you can see in the photo above. In the performance photo, they're flying au naturel but in the promo image they're sporting a vest and pocket watch. Very interesting.

As for their identity, there are a number of possibilities and the costume could be a clue. Is Lovebird a musician known for love ballads, or perhaps they're a matchmaker to the stars.

Stay tuned for the judges' theories about Lovebird's identity after the season premiere.

(Image credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

Who is Lovebird on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

We have to think that Lovebird is a very talented song bird in real life. We're excited to hear their first performance and what song they pick. We'll have all the details about Lovebird's song pick after the show airs.

Who is Lovebird on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

We can't wait to learn more about Lovebird, and we hope the show clues offer some hints about who's under the mask. We'll have all the clues about Lovebird's identity for you as soon as the episode airs.

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.