Who is Afghan Hound on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who's under the Afghan Hound mask on The Masked Singer?
This isn't your ordinary hound dog. That's right, Afghan Hound is making their debut on The Masked Singer season 11. But who is Afghan Hound on The Masked Singer season 11?
Afghan Hound makes their big debut on The Wizard of Oz Night on The Masked Singer season 11 along with fellow Group B competitors Cleocatra, Gumball and a duo known as The Beets.
Here's the episode description for The Wizard of Oz Night on March 13: "Join us for a trip down the Yellow Brick Road on the The Wizard of Oz night on The Masked Singer. Four new celebrities sing their hearts out and celebrate iconic moments from the legendary The Wizard of Oz film. The Masked Singer’s very own Sun, LeAnn Rimes, returns to the stage to sing her rendition of 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow.' The season eleven contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy Nominations, 11 Platinum Albums, 33 Teen Choice Nominations, 108 million Records Sold, 326 Film Appearances and have 1.7 billion Spotify Streams! Tune-in as another celebrity is unmasked in the all-new Group B Premiere: The Wizard of Oz Night episode of The Masked Singer airing Wednesday, March 13"
Let's look at all of the clues to see if we can figure out Gumball's identity.
Who is Afghan Hound on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories
Afghan Hound is ready for the show with their long flowing locks and purple gown.
Who will the judges think is under Afghan Hound's mask? Be sure to check back because we'll have the judges' guesses right here after the show airs.
Who is Afghan Hound on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks
We'll have Afghan Hound's song picks right here as soon as they perform.
Who is Afghan Hound on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues
What will the clues reveal about Afghan Hound's identity? Check back after the show airs for a complete list of all the clues revealed about Afghan Hound during the show.
The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
