With their brightly colored plumage, you might think that one of the newest costumes on The Masked Singer season 11 is a bird... but it's actually Ugly Sweater. Those vivid strands sticking out of their head are actually pieces of yarn, giving the mask loads of personality. So who is Ugly Sweater on The Masked Singer season 11?

Ugly Sweater makes their big debut in the season premiere episode of The Masked Singer season 11. They're joined by fellow competitors Goldfish, Book, Lovebird and Starfish in the first round of competition. The premiere night theme is "Rita We Love Your Ora" in honor of new judge Rita Ora, who steps in for judge Nicole Scherzinger this season.

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure it out just who Ugly Sweater really is.

Who is Ugly Sweater on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

Ugly Sweater's identity really is a mystery and we won't know much more until they make their debut during The Masked Singer season 11 season premiere. We have a feeling that there's a big personality under this eccentric mask. Stay tuned, because we'll have the judges' guesses for you right here once the episode airs.

Who is Ugly Sweater on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

We're eager to learn what Ugly Sweater sings during The Masked Singer season 11 premiere. Song choices can make or break a competitor and we're eager to hear Ugly Sweater belt out a song. We'll have all the details about their performance after the show.

Who is Ugly Sweater on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

Show clues are essential in helping to solve the mystery of who's under the mask. We'll have all the clues about Ugly Sweater's identity for you as soon as the episode airs.

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.